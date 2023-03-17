Lady Altas make trip back to NCAA women’s volleyball semis

UNIVERSITY of Perpetual Help System Dalta secured a 25-21, 25-13, 25-22 win over Lyceum of the Philippines University to return to the National Collegiate Athletic Association of the Philippines women’s volleyball Final Four after a one-season absence Friday at the San Andres Sports Complex.

Rookie Shai Umipon had a 22-point, six-dig outing, while Mary Rhose Dapol chipped in 19 points, including two service aces, for the Lady Altas.

Setter Jhasmine Sapin had 19 excellent sets while Marian Andal also sparkled for Perpetual Help with 21 digs and seven receptions.

Defending men’s champion Perpetual Help, meanwhile, needed only 61 minutes to beat Lyceum, 25-13, 25-14, 25-16, to inch closer to an outright Finals berth.

Homegrown Joshua Zareño led the way for the Altas with 13 points, including two blocks, while team captain Louie Ramirez also contributed 13 points, including two service aces.

Cebuano setter Jc Enarciso tossed in 18 excellent sets, while libero John Philip Pepito collected seven digs and six receptions for the Altas.

Now at 8-0 won-lost and 30-0 since 2018, Perpetual Help needs to win its last elimination round match against Mapua Sunday to advance to the best-of-three Finals.

With a 7-1 record, Perpetual’s twice-to-beat destiny will have to wait though as defending champion College of Saint Benilde is just a win away from jumping straight to the championship round to make the Final Four a stepladder format.

Riza Rose had 22 points as Jose Rizal University overcame Krizzia Reyes’s 30-point outing to outlast Emilio Aguinaldo College, 25-19, 21-25, 17-25, 25-19, 15-5, and enter the win column after seven straight defeats.

With their third loss in nine matches, the Lady Pirates’ breakthrough Final Four berth will depend on the last three playdates.

Lyceum will turn to the results of the remaining eliminations matches of Arellano University (4-3) and Mapua (6-2).

Joan Doguna continued to be the Lady Pirates’ bright spot with 12 points.