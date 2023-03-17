JDR Expert Team: Mindoro oil spill cleanup on the right track

The Philippine government’s efforts in addressing the oil spill in Oriental Mindoro are correct and on the right track, the Japan Disaster Relief (JDR) Expert Team said on Thursday.

During a meeting with Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) Incident Management Team in Oriental Mindoro commander Commodore Geronimo Tuvilla, the Japanese experts shared their observations on the shoreline cleanup operations at Barangay Buhay na Tubig in Pola, Oriental Mindoro.

The JDR expert team said the joint cleanup operations have effectively minimized the oil spill’s impact at the coastal barangay.

The tanker MT Princess Empress sank in the waters of Naujan, Oriental Mindoro two weeks ago, spilling oil that has affected nine towns in the province and 108,000 individuals.

During the meeting, Tuvilla requested the Japanese experts to provide the PCG with an official report on their offshore and shoreline assessment and observations on the ongoing response efforts for monitoring and documentation.

Japan has sent a team to help the PCG in the ongoing oil cleanup.

Meanwhile, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. lauded the JDR Expert Team for offering their time, expertise, and resources to augment the ongoing oil spill response operations in Oriental Mindoro.

The President said the Japanese experts continue to provide valuable support, specifically in investigating the extent of damage and guiding the ongoing oil removal and control activities.

He also thanked the Japanese government for donating equipment, such as oil blotters, oil snares, and oil-proof working gloves, used by the National Strike Force (NSF) team during shoreline and offshore operations.

Japanese Ambassador Kazuhiko Koshikawa said the assistance was in recognition of “amicable relations between Japan and the Philippines on humanitarian grounds and for marine environment protection.”

“We hope that the support from the Japanese Government will contribute to preventing further oil contamination and restoring the marine environment in the affected areas,” he said.

UPV task force issues cleanup guidelines

Anticipating that damage caused by the sunken MT Princess Empress will affect more coastal communities, a newly created task force of the University of the Philippines Viayas (UPV) has come up with a series of public advisory campaigns on how to properly deal with the oil spill.

The public advisories in the form of oil spill bulletins were produced to educate the public, including first responders from the Philippine Coast Guard, Department of Environment and Natural Resources, and local government units (LGU), as well as the private sector volunteers.

So far, the task force, its chairman Rex Sadaba said, has come up with four oil spill bulletins, which include a Guideline for Cleanup Workers, and how to properly remove oil from affected ecosystems.

“We need to remind the volunteers that there is a proven science on how to properly remove oil. We don’t want to cause further harm to the affected ecosystems, like seagrass, corals and mangroves,” Sadaba said.

As a first rule, the UPV Bulletin No. 1 prohibits senior citizens, elderly and minor from joining cleanup operations. Volunteers should also have no history of upper respiratory or cardiac diseases.

All volunteers helping remove the industrial oil in affected areas should have proper PPEs or personal protective equipment and face masks at all times.

Workers are also advised to avoid skin contact with the industrial oil, and that temporary storage of oil and oiled debris must be located away from residential areas and with liner to prevent leakage of oil.

They will be scheduled alternately to avoid prolonged exposure with oil.

There will be no smoking or eating on site and washing up must be done in one common area and not at home.

He also told the BusinessMirror that as much as possible, oil-affected coral reefs, seagrass and mangroves must be “cleaned” with utmost care.

“We don’t want to destroy them. For instance, you don’t remove the seagrass to remove the oil, or remove the corals or mangroves covered with oil,” he said in a mix of English and Filipino.

According to Sadaba, once oil has covered the species, it is sometimes better to let natural attenuation to take its course.

He said it is advised to remove the oil in the water using absorbent indigenous materials like coconut husks, dry grass and leaves.

The perpetual occurrence of high tide and low tide, as well as ocean current, Sadaba said, will help remove the oil smothering the corals, seagrass and mangroves in due time.

Lastly, Sadaba said they encourage proper documentation for fishermen affected the spill. All damaged properties, such a fishing gears, pump boats, must be documented with photos or videos, as supporting documents when filing damage compensation later. The possibility of compensation is higher when tangible evidence is presented, says the public advisory.

Aid from govt

IN a related development, the Presidential Communications Office (PCO), citing a report from the Department of National Defense (DND), said over P43 million worth of assistance have been by the government and the private sector in communities, which were affected by the oil spill in Oriental Mindoro.

A PCO statement said the assistance came from the office of Civil Defense (OCD), Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), Department of Health (DOH), LGUs and non-government organizations.

The interventions include cash aid, emergency employment, drugs and medicines as well as food packs among others.

The oil spill has so far affected 31,497 families or 143,713 individuals in 122 barangays in Mimaropa and Western Visayas.

The livelihoods of 13,654 fisherfolk were also affected by the said incident.

The oil spill prompted concerned LGUs to declare a state of calamity in Bansud, Bongabong, Bulalacao, Gloria, Mansalay, Naujan, Pinamalayan, Pola, Roxas in Oriental Mindoro and in Caluya, Antique.

The ongoing clean up operations in the affected shorelines has already led to the collection of 894 sacks of oil-contaminated debris and 77.5 drums of waste for treatment.

The said activities are expected to be fast tracked with the arrival on March 20, 2023 of the Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV), which was contracted by the insurance firm of the M/T Princess Empress owner from Japan.

Meanwhile, Malayan Salvage and Towing Corporation, another firm contracted by the same insurance firm, will assist in the offshore oil containment.