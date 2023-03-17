It’s green o’clock at SM every Sunday

Your Sunday habits are about to change at SM Supermalls!

This March, SM Supermalls rolls out their SM Sunday Market offering fresh produce and fruits in season, fresh flowers and plants grown by local farmers, from 7AM until 2PM.

The SM Sunday Market is a joint initiative of SM Supermalls, SM Cares, and the SM Foundation Inc. (SMFI) which spotlights its Kabalikat sa Kabuhayan (KSK) program. This helps thousands of local food producers by providing them with high-traffic locations at SM malls nationwide to display and market their products to weekend shoppers.

Since 2020, SM Foundation has helped local farmers from different cities and municipalities nationwide by equipping them with modern and sustainable farming skills. To date, SM Foundation has trained over 28,500 farmers.

Photo courtesy of SM City Puerto Princesa

So if you’re thinking of what to do or where to go this weekend, drop by the SM Sunday Market with your family, friends, and furbabies, too! The initial rollout of the Sunday Market starts at SM City Cabanatuan, SM City Tugegarao, SM City Clark, SM City Pampanga, SM City Olongapo Central, SM City Tarlac, SM City Calamba, SM City Taytay, SM City Puerto Princesa, SM City Legazpi, SM City Cebu, SM Center Ormoc, SM CDO Uptown, SM City Butuan, SM City Iloilo, and SM Lanang Premier.

Support our local farmers and give your family nutritious farm to table dishes. Stay tuned for more updates about the SM Sunday Market by visiting www.smsupermalls.com or following @smsupermalls on social media.