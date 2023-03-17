It’s always summer in Boracay and Palawan

The long-awaited summer season is here, and it’s time to indulge in a well-deserved vacation. As the warm sun rays touch your skin and the ocean breeze refreshes your senses, there is no better place to be than the stunning beach destinations of the Philippines.

Make this summer one to remember with a stay at Discovery Shores Boracay or Club Paradise Palawan, both of which are part of the Discovery Resorts, managed by the Discovery Hospitality Corporation. You can now take advantage of their exclusive summer deals and escape the hustle and bustle of the city for a relaxing beach getaway.

Boracay’s soft, powdery white sands and crystal-clear turquoise waters plus Discovery Shores Boracay’s exceptional offerings, services and facilities make the “Always Summer” promotion perfect for beach lovers. Guests can choose between the spacious Junior Suite or the luxurious Signature One Bedroom Suite and enjoy a heavenly stay starting at PhP 13,999++ per night.

Seafood Kitchen at Indigo

Meanwhile, the exclusive island resort – Club Paradise Palawan in Coron, is the ideal escape offering a mix of relaxation and adventure amidst stunning mountain views and the azure sea. As part of the “Always Summer” deal, guests can choose from the relaxing Garden Suite or the lovely Oceanview Suite, both of which offer unparalleled comfort for a starting rate of PhP 13,999++ and PhP 16,000++ per night, respectively.

What else awaits your one-of-a-kind summer experience? Both resorts are offering enticing perks that are sure to make your stay even more memorable. Wake up to a scrumptious daily breakfast and relish in a (one-time) traditional Filipino ‘boodle fight’ dinner–a delightful feast indeed! Enjoy transfers and discounts on select amenities, all while experiencing the world-renowned Discovery brand of service that’s all heart.

Terra Wellness Spa treatment room

Whether you prefer the busy island vibe of Boracay or the calming seclusion of Coron, both Discovery Shores Boracay and Club Paradise Palawan will undoubtedly provide you with a blissful summer escape.

Book now through their websites, https://www.discoveryshoresboracay.com/special-offers/happy-summer/ and https://www.clubparadisepalawan.com/special-offers/happy-summer/, respectively, and use the promo code “HAPPY” to avail of the Always Summer promotion.