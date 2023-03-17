Indigent kids’ feeding plan gets ₧384M

byManuel Cayon
March 17, 2023
1 minute read
DAVAO CITY—The Bangsamoro government has allotted P384 million for the year round feeding program of school-aged learners, a big majority of whom belongs to the poor and indigent families.

This was the assurance made by Education Minister Mohagher Iqbal to the regional government’s humanitarian partners who organized a forum on the status of nutrition and humanitarian condition of the constituents of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), considered to be the poorest region in the country.

Iqbal assured its partners from the donor community that the budget was solely allocated to feeding program of the Bangsamoro learners to ensure that they get adequate nutrition through its school-based feeding program.

Iqbal said the fund was duly approved by the Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA) Parliament for a school-based feeding program for 160,000 learners from 11 divisions of the region.

Manuel Cayon
Related Posts