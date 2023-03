Last week several jeepney organizations staged a nationwide transport strike to protest the implementation of the public utility vehicle (PUV) modernization program. Under the modernization program, the ubiquitous jeepneys that have been around since the end of the Second World War will gradually be phased out to pave the way for environmentally friendly electric vehicles. While the planned weeklong transport strike was cut short after the extension granted by the Department of Transportation (DOTr) to the jeepney operators to join cooperatives from June 30, 2023 to December 31, 2023, this development should remind us of the urgent need to improve our public transport system for the benefit of the commuting public.