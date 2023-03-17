D.O.E. inks partnership with Shell for adoption of R.E.-powered EVs

THE Department of Energy (DOE) has signed a tripartite agreement with Pilipinas Shell Petroleum Corp. (PSPC) and Shell Energy Philippines (SEPH) for a pilot program meant to accelerate renewable energy (RE)-powered electric vehicle (EV) adoption to help achieve the goals of the Philippine Energy Plan 2020-2040 for the transition towards clean fuels and technologies.

Energy Secretary Raphael P.M. Lotilla, PSPC President and CEO Lorelie Quiambao-Osial and SEPH General Manager and President Bernd Krukenberg inked the memorandum of agreement (MOA), wherein the oil giant will roll out more Shell Recharge EV charging stations powered with RE from SEPH.

The partnership will provide support infrastructure for the 10 percent target penetration rate of EVs for road transport by 2040, and support the implementation of the government’s Electric Vehicle Industry Development Act, which establishes the national development plan to hasten the development, commercialization, and utilization of EVs nationwide.

“I commend PSPC and SEPH for collaborating with the DOE for this laudable undertaking—a sound testament of their resoluteness in maximizing value creation, while contributing to global climate change mitigation,” the DOE chief said during the MOA signing.

“Reimagining the future requires working together to realize the shared vision of an inclusive and more sustainable Philippines. Pilipinas Shell and Shell Energy Philippines are happy to work with the Department of Energy in taking a concrete step in the country’s energy transition, and we look forward to more opportunities where we can support the government as we continue to power progress for Filipinos in the years to come,” Osial added.

The pact’s main objective is to conduct a pilot study of EVCs supplied by RE like solar. Key components of the pilot project include supply, installation, operation, and maintenance of EVCs; monitoring, and verification of energy efficiency, performance, and savings through the utilization of RE; and optimization of cleaner energy use.

Generated data will then serve as a benchmark for PSPC and SEPH to develop and deploy the Shell Recharge EV charging network in its present and future mobility stations, as well as a chance for Shell to give recommendations to DOE for the EV industry development and use of RE for EV.

“These alternative opportunities could help position Shell at the forefront of their quest for sustainable and inclusive growth by adding a more compelling long-term vision for clean technologies and renewable energy investment into their portfolio,” Lotilla said.

Pilipinas Shell launched its first EV charging station in Shell Mamplasan located at South Luzon Expressway, Biñan, Laguna. This is 100 percent powered by RE from SEPH through a mix of solar and hydro energies.

With their new collaboration, Shell will install RE-powered EVCs in more locations—a significant step in its effort to create sustainable mobility solutions and broaden its push to expedite the shift to a net-zero emissions future.