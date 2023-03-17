CA adopts resolution feting Filipino women’s role in nation-building

The Commission on Appointments (CA) marked the annual celebration of National Women’s Month and National Women’s Day with the adoption of a resolution recognizing Filipino women’s indispensable contributions to nation-building.

CA Resolution No. 19-2023-001 was adopted last March 15 in a plenary session as an expression of CA’s commitment to support the observance of the National Women’s Month and the National Women’s Day on March 8 in recognition of the role and indispensable contributions of Filipino women in the country and around the world.

“The Commission on Appointments recognizes the significant and historical contributions of women from all ranks, religion, ethnicity, and regions in nation-building and the role they have played in the promotion and development of our nation’s economic, cultural, political, and social arena,” read the resolution introduced by women’s rights advocate Senator Risa Hontiveros.

In her sponsorship speech, Hontiveros praised all the “great women” of the country, including women in the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the country’s diplomatic corps who presented themselves before the commission.

She likewise cited female Secretaries and heads of agencies for exemplifying “good leadership” and the CA women employees, led by CA Secretary Myra Marie D. Villarica, for working tirelessly to ensure the commission’s steady operation and function.

“These women’s commitment to service and dedication to our nation’s interest is a source of inspiration for everyone,” Hontiveros said.

Cavite 2nd District Rep. Lani Mercado-Revilla, who co-sponsored the resolution, noted that Filipino women have always been at the forefront of nation-building.

She challenged all Filipino women to rise above challenges just like Esther in the Bible, a Jewish woman in a male-dominated Persian empire who chose to act amidst her fears, and courageously prevented the genocide of her people.

“Because we have been born for such a time as this, and placed in this position of influence. Woman, your voice matters. You matter and never let anyone tell you any different,” the chairperson of the CA Committee on Transportation said.

Mercado-Revilla recognized the crucial role of 1.1 million women Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) who kept the country’s economy afloat at the height of the pandemic.

“A Filipina imprint is marked and scattered all over the world. Indeed, a modern Filipina is confident, empowered, and makes a lasting impact wherever in the world she goes,” she said.

In 2021, women OFWs accounted for 60.2 percent of OFWs, or about 1.1 million, Mercado-Revilla said.

Senate President and CA chairman Juan Miguel “Migz” Zubiri, who presided over the plenary session Wednesday afternoon, declared the adoption of the resolution.

The adoption of the first Gender and Development (GAD) measure is considered as historic.

Under CA Resolution No. 19-2023-001, the CA, an independent and constitutional body, expressed all-out support to government’s mandate to pursue and promote gender equality, civil liberties, and equal rights, protection, and opportunities for Filipino women as enshrined in Article II, Section 14 of the 1987 Philippine Constitution.

“The Commission on Appointments upholds gender-mainstreaming activities and the implementation of gender-responsive policies to ensure the promotion of gender equality, women empowerment, social inclusivity in all its programs and services in the pursuit of its constitutional mandate,” added CA Resolution No. 19-2023-001

Proclamation No. 227, series of 1988, declared the month of March as the National Women’s Month to pay tribute to the historical contributions of Filipino women. While Republic Act No. 6949 established March 8 of every year as National Women’s Day in commemoration of the struggle of Filipino women for national freedom, civil liberty, equality, and human rights.

The CA is composed of the Senate President as ex officio Chairman, 12 Senators, and 12 members of the House of Representatives.