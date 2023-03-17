BCDA firms up timeline, bidding requirements for ‘large-scale’ solar power project in NCC

The Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) is calling on foreign businessmen to join the bidding for the lease and development of a 37-hectare property in New Clark City (NCC) into a “large-scale” solar photovoltaic power plant.

Following policy reforms to ease ownership restrictions on renewable energy (RE) projects in the country, BCDA said it expects more local and international developers to participate in RE projects in NCC, including its proposed large-scale solar power plant, which it said will be located in the northernmost portion of the emerging metropolis.

BCDA President and Chief Executive Officer (PCEO) Aileen R. Zosa expressed appreciation to the Marcos administration, which she said implemented policy reforms in the energy sector, particularly allowing foreign-owned companies to participate in RE projects.

“This will open our bidding process to a diverse pool of competitive players from both the local and international RE industry, helping us accelerate the development of renewable energy sources in New Clark City,” Zosa said.

In November last year, the Department of Energy (DOE) issued Department Circular No. 2022-11-0034, which amended the implementing rules and regulations (IRR) of Republic Act No. 9513 or the Renewable Energy Act of 2008.

This removed the nationality restrictions imposed on businesses engaged in the exploration, development and utilization of RE sources, thereby allowing 100 percent foreign ownership in the industry.

Last week, the BCDA announced that it is inviting all interested private companies to participate in the bidding for the solar project.

The BCDA also unveiled on Thursday the eligibility requirements in the bidding for the solar project.

“Bidders must have the technical capability to undertake the project, with five years of track record in the business of solar power generation, design, and construction, and experience in completing similar projects with a capacity of at least 100 megawatts,” BCDA said in a statement issued on Thursday.

To be eligible in the bidding for the solar project, bidders must be corporations, joint ventures, or consortiums duly-registered with the Philippines’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) or its counterpart in their country of incorporation, BCDA said.

Further, BCDA said bidders, including all its joint venture or consortium partners, its parent company, subsidiaries and affiliates should not be in default with their obligations in past or current projects with the BCDA Group, have no pending case against BCDA, and have no unpaid tax liabilities in the Philippines.

The BCDA stressed that the subject property is being offered on an “as is, where is” basis, with a lease period of 25 years, renewable for another 25 years upon mutual agreement of the parties.

“Interested bidders may participate in the bid by purchasing the TOR for a fee of P75,000. They have until April 21,2023,12:00 p.m. to submit the bid documents, eligibility requirements and financial proposal to the BCDA at its corporate office in Taguig City,” BCDA said, adding it aims to finalize the bidding and award the contract in May this year.

“Rest assured that the BCDA will comply with all relevant procurement laws, rules and regulations to ensure a fair and transparent bidding process,” Zosa said.