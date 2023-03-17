Ateneo redemption tour continues in NBTC National Finals

KEVIN PORTER and Lebron Nieto again delivered for Ateneo which advanced to the Division 2 Fearless Four of the 2023 Smart-National Basketball Training Center (NBTC) National Finals.

Just two days after getting upset in the classification round, the Blue Eagles’ two NBTC All-Stars flew high in their 74-65 triumph over Doc Boleros-NCR, Friday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Porter flexed his muscle for 16 points, seven rebounds and two steals, while Nieto contributed 12 points, six steals, two assists, and two rebounds for Ateneo which swept its group phase assignments to top Pool D.

They entered the tournament as replacement for late-scratch San Beda before absorbing a 41-64 loss to Batang Tiaong-Quezon that relegated them to Division 2.

“The first game … we used that as our motivation. After that, we gathered ourselves and played better, played as we should,” said Porter, the No. 6-ranked high school player in the Philippines who’ll also showcase his skills in the 2023 Under Armour-NBTC All-Star Game.

The Blue Eagles will face off against Team Tarlac on Saturday in the semifinals of the tournament backed by Smart, SM, Strong Realty and Development Corp., Under Armour and Molten.

Team Tarlac routed Saint Benilde International School-Laguna, 78-60, to also sweep the Magic 12 and set up that playoff on the back of a red-hot Earl Sapasap.

Sapasap, one of the standout wings from provincial qualifiers, scored 24 points to go along with nine rebounds, four assists, and four steals, and was flanked by Roby Gesultura and Russel Liwanag who got 13 and 11, respectively.

The other semifinal pits Don Bosco-Dumaguete against Homegrown-Australia.

The Greywolves conquered Rome Elite, 95-58, behind CJ Umali’s 23 points, four assists and three steals and Matthew Jucom’s 18 points.

Don Bosco’s sweep of the group stage eliminated Team United-USA which was hoping for the Fil-Italians to emerge victorious to be able to move on.

The Fil-Australians edged out Philippine Christian University (PCU)-Dasmariñas, 75-72, with Kaden Puletua fronting the effort with a 23-point, 10-rebound double-double.

PCU-Dasmariñas, SBIS-Laguna and Doc Boleros bow out of the tournament with similar 1-1 slates, while Rome Elite exits with a winless record.