Ashley Park brings song and dance to Skechers

Skechers takes center stage with acclaimed Broadway and television star Ashley Park in a stylish musical campaign for the brand’s popular Skechers Uno fashion sneakers. Currently seen in the hit Netflix series Emily in Paris, the Grammy, Critics Choice, and Tony-award nominated performer is backed by an ensemble as she executes a flawless original song and dance about Skechers and her total obsession with “The S”.

“The theatre has always felt like a home away from home to me, so I love that it’s the set piece of my first Skechers campaign,” said Ashley Park. “I’ve had a soft spot in my heart for Skechers ever since my first pair as a kid that I danced around in for all of recess, and now I really am obsessed with these comfy stylish shoes after hours of dancing onstage in them alongside these amazing performers! Feels very full circle and I’m so excited for what comes next!”

“From her bold couture to her impeccable singing and dancing, Ashley Park seamlessly blends modern and classic glamour in a way that elevates our Skechers Uno collection,” added Michael Greenberg, president of Skechers. “While some know Ashley through television and others know her from Broadway, the one constant is that fans love her memorable performances, sense of humour and unforgettable outfits. We’re confident that Ashley’s song about Skechers will constantly be in the back of people’s minds while shopping for that next perfect pair.”

Famed for its signature air-infused wedge outsole, modernized silhouette and vibrant colorways, the Skechers Uno collection has captivated the world through its ever-evolving range—seen on catwalks and style magazines around the world as a coveted fashion sneaker.

While her career began in theatre, Ashley Park is widely known for her role as ‘Mindy Chen’ on the Netflix series, Emily in Paris—with the third season released in December 2022 and fourth on the way. The actress will next be seen in Adele Lim’s upcoming comedy Joy Ride and Netflix’s Beef, a dramedy from Lee Sung Jin. Additional credits include Bleecker Street’s feature Mr. Malcolm’s List, the Peacock comedy series Girls5eva, Tales of the City (Netflix), and Nightcap (Pop/Lionsgate Television).

On Broadway, Park originated and starred as ‘Gretchen Wieners’ in Mean Girls in 2018, earning Tony Award, Drama League, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, and Chita Rivera Award nominations. In the same season, she starred in the award winning KPOP and won the esteemed Lucille Lortel award for Lead Actress in a Musical, and second Drama League and Drama Desk nominations. Additional Broadway credits include Mamma Mia!, The King and I, Sunday in the Park With George, and Grand Horizons.

The complete range of Skechers footwear is available in Skechers Philippines retail stores as well as www.ph.skechers.com, plus department stores and footwear retailers nationwide.

Image credits: Skechers





