A coffee tree grows in Newport World Resorts

The Manila Coffee Festival 2023 (MCF 2023) got off on a green start as it opened with a symbolic tree planting ceremony at the Organic Urban Regenerative (OUR) Farm site located right at the heart of the country’s premier lifestyle and entertainment destination.

The much-awaited festival that runs from March 17-19 is held at the expansive MGBx Convention Hall of the Marriott Grand Ballroom within the Newport World Resorts complex.

This year’s MCF 2023 leaves a lasting mark at Newport World Resorts as a Liberica Coffee tree, locally known as Kapeng Barako, takes root within the property. Leading the planting ceremony is (L-R) Newport World Resorts President and CEO Kingson Sian with High Value Crops Development Program (HVCDP), Bureau of Plant Industry (BPI), & National Urban & Peri-Urban Program Director Dr. Glen Panganiban, Agency for Valorization of Agricultural Products (AVPA) Paris President Philippe Juglar, Manila Coffee Festival 2023 Director and Coffee Heritage Project Executive Director Rich Watanabe, and Office of the Undersecretary for High Value Crops Development Program – Focal Person for Coffee Enrique Dela Cruz. Thousands of coffee growers, brewers, connoisseurs, and consumers converged at the MGBx for a weekend of celebrating the country’s coffee heritage, food, and subcultures.

The OUR Farm site is part of the overall sustainability program of the entire Newport World Resorts complex, I LOVE Earth (ILE). The farm site currently houses the first self-contained machine farm within the property that produces high-value vegetables to be used in NWR restaurants, using 95% less land, 95% less water and 95% less fuel.

