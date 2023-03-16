THE United States Agency for International Development (USAid) has extended P37.9 million ($690,000) in grants to promote the role of women in energy resilience and security.

The grant funds will finance two projects under the “women in energy leadership, innovation and resilience” segment. The projects will boost women’s participation in renewable energy and energy efficiency innovations.

The funds were extended to the Philippine Technological Council Inc. (Women Engineers Network) and Diwata-Women in Resource Development Inc.

“When we talk about sustainable operations, it’s not just about transitioning to cleaner energy. It also means opening management positions to women, giving them a voice in the energy transition,” Engie Services Philippines Inc. General Manager Louella Caridad said in a statement.

As part of the grants launch, USAID gathered 180 women leaders, entrepreneurs and innovators in a two-day forum on Women Champions in Sustainable Climate Solutions, wherein participants shared their valuable insights and solutions for better addressing climate risks.

“Perhaps, this would be unthinkable, having women at the driving seat, holding the steering wheel in an agency and a sector that is predominantly still male-dominated. Yet here we [women] are powerful agents of change, playing an instrumental role, not only in the energy industry, but also in various sectors of Philippine society,” Energy Regulatory Commission Chairman Monalisa C. Dimalanta said.

Through the Energy Secure Philippines Activity, USAid positions women at the forefront of climate action and sustainable energy development in line with its 2022 to 2030 Climate Strategy.

Based on the Official Development Assistance Portfolio Review of the National Economic and Development Authority the USAid provided the bulk of ODA capacity development grants to the country in 2021.

The USAid accounted for 46 percent share amounting to $129.03 million of the grants assistance portfolio followed by the Australia Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade with 16 percent or $46.01 million and the European Union with 14 percent or $39.55 million.