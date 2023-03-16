TNT shoots for top spot in match against Ginebra in Governors’ Cup

TNT Tropang Giga shoots for the top post when it squares off with Barangay Ginebra San Miguel at the close on Friday of the elimination round of the Philippine Basketball Association Governors’ Cup at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

The game’s result will determine the final position of TNT, Ginebra, San Miguel Beer and Meralco in the top four of the quarterfinals. All teams are assured of a twice-to-beat advantage over their lower-ranked opponents.

A win by TNT against Ginebra in their 5:45 p.m. game will automatically clinch for the Tropang Giga the No. 1 spot and a quarterfinals duel with No. 8 Phoenix Super LPG.

Sixth seed NLEX and seventh seed Converge are also awaiting the result of the TNT-Ginebra game to determine which team they face in the playoffs/

“We’re going to use the game as a tool to get ready for the playoffs starting Sunday,” Ginebra coach Tim Cone said. “We will play our starters to stay sharp but try not to use them too much so they can be fresh for Sunday.”

“Right now, all we have is ‘playoffs’ on our minds,” he added.

TNT, behind Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, is on a seven-game winning streak for a 9-1 win-loss record while Ginebra (8-2) has won five consecutive times.

San Miguel Beer (8-2) faces already-eliminated Rain or Shine (2-8) at 3 p.m. Super import Cameron Clark, who is averaging 30.5 points and 11.1 rebounds in 10 games, is coming off a 45-point and 17-rebound performance in San Miguel Beer’s 120-106 win over NLEX last Wednesday.