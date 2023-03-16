Simple guide in choosing right food for feline family members

byBusinessMirror
March 16, 2023
THERE is nothing quite like the bond between a cat and its owner. Earning your cat’s love isn’t as hard as you might think. It’s all about taking steps to keep your cat healthy and happy, such as giving your pet the right cat food for every stage of its life. But with so many cat food options to choose from, where do you even begin?

To simplify things, here are some useful pointers from Goodest, an affordable wet cat food brand, to help you choose the best cat food for your adorable feline friend.

For starters, cat owners need to keep in mind that cats are obligate carnivores which means that they need meat in their diet to thrive. When choosing cat food, be sure to always check the ingredient list to confirm that it has high-quality meat ingredients like chicken, tuna, beef, or turkey.

Luckily, Goodest Cat (www.goodestpetfood.com), a locally made wet cat food brand, makes this easier for you by offering three extra-scrumptious flavors made with the freshest meat ingredients that are enriched with vitamins and minerals that will give your cat the complete nourishment that it needs: Tender Tuna, Chicken Chomp, and Meaty Mackerel. One pouch contains 85g of pure goodness that’s available for as low as P26.15 with a shelf-life of up to 24 months.

Another thing to consider when choosing the right cat food for your furbaby is your cat’s life stage. Whether you’re searching for kitten food or senior cat food, selecting one that provides your cat with the optimum nutrition it needs at each life stage can help to ensure a long and healthy life. Good thing, Goodest Cat is a nutritious cat food that is fit for kittens, pregnant cats, and even for adult and senior cats. No need to worry about switching your cat’s food as it ages. With Goodest Cat, you can be sure your cat will get all the nourishment they need as they grow and mature.

It’s also vial to look for a cat food product that is certified by the Association of American Feed Control Officials (AAFCO), which means the pet food brand abides by industry standards and has been independently tested and deemed safe for pets. Goodest Cat is approved by experts and follows the standards of quality and safe pet food set by AAFCO, making sure that your furry family member only enjoys the best, healthy, and safer mealtime every time.

By learning everything you can about what’s best for your cat, the more you can give your much loved fluffer the right nutrition they need to stay happy and healthy, throughout its life. Remember, the healthier and happier your cat is, the deeper your bond and love will grow.

