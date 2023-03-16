San Miguel Foods income rises on record 2022 sales

byVG Cabuag
March 16, 2023
2 minute read
San Miguel Foods Inc., the food unit of San Miguel Food and Beverage Inc., registered a net income of P9.2 billion last year, up by 21 percent from the previous year’s P7.61 billion.

The strong earnings performance was mainly attributable to its record-breaking sales, the third in a row since the pandemic, as most of its business segments delivered double-digit revenue growth.

Its units include The Purefoods-Hormel Co. Inc., Magnolia Inc., San Miguel Super Coffeemix Inc. and San Miguel Mills Inc.

Consolidated revenues rose 16 percent to P175.3 billion from P151 billion in the same period last year as volumes in most business segments grew, boosted by intensified distribution, aggressive promotional activities, launch of new products and utilization of additional capacity from new facilities.  Price increases were also implemented to partly recover rising costs.

“Throughout the year, our food division faced unprecedented cost pressures from higher commodity prices, rising inflation and a weaker peso,” Ramon S. Ang, president and COO of San Miguel Corp., said.

“Despite that, it remained resilient and even managed to grow operating income by 15 percent  to P13.3 billion (from the previous P11.5 billion) as it optimized utilization of company-owned facilities and undertook cost management measures.”

Volume of the animal nutrition and health segment went up on the back of higher sales of broiler, layer, and hog feeds, as well as the growing demand for its pet care and animal health care veterinary medicine products.

The protein segment, which is comprised of the poultry and meats businesses, grew on account of better chicken prices brought about by industry-wide capacity shortages.  Strong recovery of food service and positive market acceptance for the marinated line helped drive volume.

Meanwhile, the company continues to downsize its hog operations due to African swine fever.

On the prepared and packaged food segment, it delivered strong revenue growth led by its flagship products Purefoods Tender Juicy Hotdogs, Purefoods Chicken Nuggets, whole hams and Magnolia butter and cheese, with significant contribution from newly launched products under the Purefoods native line and Magnolia salad aids.

Significant volume growth along with market share gains was seen across multiple categories, the company said.

Revenue of the flour segment was mainly driven by higher prices, as the business had to cover for higher wheat cost.

