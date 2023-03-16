PLDT Home wins big at 58th Anvil Awards, bags the Platinum and the Grand Anvil Awards

PLDT Home prevails at the 58th Anvil Awards as the most-awarded company this year, taking home the highly prestigious Platinum and Grand Anvil citations for their impactful advocacies and campaigns.

“We at PLDT Home are grateful for and humbled by the recognition of the Public Relations Society of the Philippines’ highest awards of Platinum and Grand Anvils bestowed on our purpose-driven campaigns. Some of our winning initiatives, like Madiskarte Moms PH and #UsapTayo, may have been conceived and launched during the COVID-19 pandemic, but their positive impact on the lives of Filipinos continues,” said Cheryl P. Loyola, PLDT Home Assistant Vice President and Head of Public Relations and Influencer Management.

“With our customer-focused digital innovations and campaigns, PLDT Home has been enabling families to create opportunities, work productively, expand knowledge, pursue passions, and build meaningful relationships,” Loyola added.

The big winner of the most prestigious Grand Anvil is Madiskarte Moms PH, a Facebook community powered by PLDT Home. Launched at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, MMPH became a safe space for “mompreneurs” who own and operate their businesses at home. Now with over 150,000 members, the community gives mompreneurs, partners, and suppliers opportunities to start, manage and grow their online home businesses.

Meanwhile, PLDT Home’s #UsapTayo campaign, which was launched during the run-up to the 2022 Philippine presidential elections, won the sought-after Platinum Anvil. As a brand that advocates for strong and meaningful connections at home, PLDT Home – through the #UsapTayo campaign — encouraged Filipinos to foster a safe space where families can speak up and listen with a heart, especially during the elections.

Another victoriousinitiative at the Anvil Awards from PLDT Home was the Gawad Madiskarte 2022, an awards ceremony celebrating the most inspiring and successful members of Madiskarte Moms PH.

In the same vein of supporting women entrepreneurs, PLDT Home’s Home Biz program was cited for its contribution in helping micro, small, and medium entrepreneurs (MSMEs) all over the Philippines through digital inclusion and by providing them platforms and tools to grow their businesses.

Also winning an Anvil Award was PLDT Home’s flagship campaign dubbed, “Do It Better,” which touted how the fastest broadband enables Filipinos to pursue their passions and become the best that they can be powered by the strongest fiber connections at home.

Lastly, the brand’s focus on innovations, especially in the home, led its Next Upgrade PH campaign to also win an Anvil Award. Next Upgrade PH highlights PLDT Home’s initiatives to inform, educate and engage Filipinos in building the future of Smart Home. The campaign’s YouTube series feature tech content creators and hosts Justin Quirino, Bea Chu, and Jaime Buñag, who discuss and review the latest in smart home devices and electronics. Complimenting the video platform on YouTube, Next Upgrade PH also reaches out to a wider audience through its digital magazine.

As a result of the numerous titles that they earned throughout the awards ceremony held on March 8 at the Marriott Grand Ballroom, Newport City, PLDT and Smart Communications, Inc. scored a three-peat, bagging the coveted Company of Year distinction for the third straight year.

The Anvil Awards are an annual set of awards given by the Public Relations Society of the Philippines, the country’s premier organization for public relations professionals, to brands and agencies for the most excellent and outstanding public relations initiatives and campaigns in a given year.