Perpetual Help, Lyceum battle for 2nd semis seat in NCAA volleyball

UNIVERSITY of Perpetual Help System Dalta and Lyceum of the Philippines University dispute the second semifinals berth Friday in the National Collegiate Athletic Association women’s volleyball tournament at the San Andres Sports Complex.

While the Lady Altas are eyeing a return trip to the Final Four after missing the bus last year, the Lady Pirates are gunning for their first-ever semifinals appearance since joining the league in 2011.

The winner of the 12 noon match will also get a chance to draw a bye as the No. 2 team in the stepladder phase in the event College of Saint Benilde jumps straight to the Finals via a nine-match sweep of the eliminations.

The back-to-back title-seeking Lady Blazers hold a perfect 8-0 record. They can advance to the best-of-three championship series outright with a victory over also-ran Jose Rizal University on Sunday.

In case of a stepladder format, the third and fourth-ranked teams will play in a do-or-die match with the winner facing the second-ranked squad in another knockout duel.

Perpetual Help sits on second place with a 6-1 card, half-a-game ahead of Lyceum, which has a 6-2 mark.

Both teams have 18 points in the league’s first tiebreaker, but the Lady Altas have a better set ratio (18-6) than the Lady Pirates (20-10) in the second tiebreaker.

Mary Rhose Dapol, the second leading scorer in the league behind Saint Benilde’s Gayle Pascual, will lead Perpetual Help, which is on a three-match winning streak.

Lyceum has also won its last three matches, thanks to the brilliant effort of Joan Doguna during that run.