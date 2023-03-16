Okada Manila celebrates its much-awaited annual Sakura Festival

Cherry-blossomed attractions and themed activities await guests at Manila’s grand icon.
byBMPlus
March 16, 2023
1 minute read
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0

Okada Manila, a Forbes 5-star property, once again brings the Japanese tradition of the cherry blossom festival (hanami) to Manila with its annual “Sakura Festival: Hanami in the City” at The Fountain Foyer, Pearl Wing.  Guests and visitors stand to get a glimpse and celebrate this beautiful spring event – a season that symbolizes hope, new beginnings, and opportunities. A unique Filipino-Japanese take on the Sakura Festival, Okada Manila’s Hanami in the City features well-curated activities, festive displays, and wonderful performances.

The Spectacular Hanami in the City Experience

Running until March 26, Okada Manila’s The Fountain Foyer is a visual spectacle filled with beautiful Sakura-themed decors.  Guests can join a line-up of exciting activities that bring the best of the Hanami festival.  There’s the Kimono experience where one can try on and take snaps donning authentic kimonos or go for an artistic nail art designed by Okada Manila’s very own professional nail artists. For a family fun activity, there are varied options such Japanese fan making, koinobori (Japanese carp flags), modern Japanese bag decorating, and ink painting. 

These activities are available daily from 1 to 9 PM. Another highlight is the live entertainment. To know more about these activities, log onto www.okadamanila.com/deals/hanami-in-the-city.

Guests who also shop at Okada Manila’s The Gift Boutique can get Sakura-inspired items with a minimum spend of PhP 18,000.  For more information, visit www.okadamanila.com/deals/cherry-blossom-presents .

0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Total
0
Shares
Author
BMPlus
Being business-savvy should be fun, attainable and A+. BMPlus is BusinessMirror's digital arm with practical tips & success stories for aspiring and thriving millennial entrepreneurs.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Article

REVIEW | New ‘Shazam!’ has more everything, but less charm

byJocelyn Noveck / The Associated Press
March 16, 2023

Related Posts

Read more
3 minute read

‘Iba ang Ngiti Ngayon’ as Ginebra San Miguel unveils new campaign

After three challenging years, life now has a sense of normalcy as business, economic, and social activities return to the pre-pandemic time. In the air, we can all feel optimism as the worldwide pandemic is seemingly winding down. With things looking up, it is time to be more hopeful in the future and unleash once again our better selves. As face masks are beginning to be put aside, especially in outdoor settings, smiles are more confident now than ever.

byBMPlus
March 16, 2023