Okada Manila celebrates its much-awaited annual Sakura Festival

Okada Manila, a Forbes 5-star property, once again brings the Japanese tradition of the cherry blossom festival (hanami) to Manila with its annual “Sakura Festival: Hanami in the City” at The Fountain Foyer, Pearl Wing. Guests and visitors stand to get a glimpse and celebrate this beautiful spring event – a season that symbolizes hope, new beginnings, and opportunities. A unique Filipino-Japanese take on the Sakura Festival, Okada Manila’s Hanami in the City features well-curated activities, festive displays, and wonderful performances.

The Spectacular Hanami in the City Experience

Running until March 26, Okada Manila’s The Fountain Foyer is a visual spectacle filled with beautiful Sakura-themed decors. Guests can join a line-up of exciting activities that bring the best of the Hanami festival. There’s the Kimono experience where one can try on and take snaps donning authentic kimonos or go for an artistic nail art designed by Okada Manila’s very own professional nail artists. For a family fun activity, there are varied options such Japanese fan making, koinobori (Japanese carp flags), modern Japanese bag decorating, and ink painting.

These activities are available daily from 1 to 9 PM. Another highlight is the live entertainment. To know more about these activities, log onto www.okadamanila.com/deals/hanami-in-the-city.

Guests who also shop at Okada Manila’s The Gift Boutique can get Sakura-inspired items with a minimum spend of PhP 18,000. For more information, visit www.okadamanila.com/deals/cherry-blossom-presents .