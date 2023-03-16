Obiena tops for PSA in February

EJ OBIENA lived up to his lofty billing as one of the world’s finest pole vaulters as the prized Filipino athlete made heads turn anew during his torrid European indoor campaign in February.

In such a short span, Obiena, 27, bagged two gold, one silver and one bronze medals while touring Poland, Germany, Sweden and France thus making him the undisputed choice by the Philippine Sportswriters Association as the month’s top performer.

The Italy-based Obiena finished third overall behind legendary Armand Duplantis and silver medalist KC Lightfoot of the United States in the Mondo Classic in Sweden.

A couple of days later, it was Obiena’s time to lord it over as he topped the Orlen Cup in Lodz, Poland, with a 5.77-meter effort, further boosting his stock as one of the country’s best athletes.

Obiena bagged his second gold also on Polish soil when he cleared 5.87 meters to rule the Orlen Copernicus Cup.

He would then run into Duplantis in the ISTAF Indoor in Berlin where he wound up second to the US-born Swede world outdoor and indoor record holder and Olympic and world champion.

Obiena, third-placer during last year’s world championships in Eugene, Oregon, is revving up for a gold medal when Paris hosts the 2024 Olympics.

The PSA’s monthly citation of top performing Filipino athletes is being backed by San Miguel Corp., Philippine Sports Commission, Milo, Philippine Olympic Committee and the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp.

Image credits: AP





