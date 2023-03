To promote safe, efficient and sustainable mobility solutions, the Embassy of Sweden and the European Chamber of Commerce-Visayas Chapters staged the “European Sustainable Transportation for the Visayas Market: Urban Transportation and Decarbonization” forum on March 1.

Ambassador Annika Thunborg provided the keynote and joined the panel, along with Mayor Jerry Treñas of Iloilo City and key industry officials.

FB: OFFICIAL JERRY TREÑAS