Meralco commissions new substation in QC

byLenie Lectura
March 16, 2023
1 minute read
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0

The Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) said on Wednesday it recently commissioned its new North Caloocan 115 kilovolts (kV)–34.5 kV Gas-Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Substation to serve the growing demand for electricity in its franchise area.

The substation is located along Quirino Highway, Novaliches, Quezon City which unloads the forecasted critical load of Novaliches and Camarin power transformer banks, Meralco said.

The project, it added, involved the commissioning of a new 83-Megavolt ampere (MVA) power transformer, one 115-kV GIS, one 34-kV GIS, four new distribution feeders, and other substation equipment.

“The new substation will serve the growing demand in the areas of Quezon City, Caloocan City North, and portions of San Jose del Monte in Bulacan, including the expected power requirement of the MRT-7 once operational,” said the utility firm.

Mderalco earlier commissioned three more GIS substations that operate over modern networking technologies to perform monitoring, metering, real-time protection, and control. These three are located in Escoda in Manila, Pamplona Uno in Las Piñas; and Commonwealth in Quezon City.

All four smart substations have added a total of 332 MVA capacity to accommodate the growing demand of its customers.

Signifying the Meralco’s commitment to providing safe and reliable electricity service, the utility firm said it successfully passed the surveillance audit by SOCOTEC Certification Philippines, Inc. for its ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System Certification which covers the planning, design, construction, operation and maintenance of distribution and sub-transmission facilities, and provision of electric metering services to customers.

0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Total
0
Shares
Author
Lenie Lectura
A Journalism Graduate of Letran College, Lenie Lectura is a multi-awarded veteran beat reporter of highly regulated industries, telco and energy. She has been consistently named best reporter for her coverage of energy and telecommunications issues. She was also recognized for having the best feature story, which tackled the transportation issues. She has also churned out exclusive reports from all the business beats she covered.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Article

DA urges South Africa to import local fruits, tuna

byRaadee S. Sausa
March 16, 2023

Related Posts

Read more
3 minute read

DOE to review PNOC work plan, projects

Energy Secretary Raphael Lotilla said his office is currently reviewing the work plan of the Philippine National Oil Co. (PNOC), a state firm mandated to provide stable and secure supply of oil, including the exploration of oil and gas.

byLenie Lectura
March 16, 2023
Read more
2 minute read

D.M. Wenceslao 2022 income flat

D.M. Wenceslao and Associates Inc. (DMW), a property developer and a construction firm, on Wednesday said its income last year was relatively flat at P2.1 billion compared to the previous year’s P2.07 billion, due to economic headwinds.

byVG Cabuag
March 16, 2023