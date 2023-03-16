Meralco commissions new substation in QC

The Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) said on Wednesday it recently commissioned its new North Caloocan 115 kilovolts (kV)–34.5 kV Gas-Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Substation to serve the growing demand for electricity in its franchise area.

The substation is located along Quirino Highway, Novaliches, Quezon City which unloads the forecasted critical load of Novaliches and Camarin power transformer banks, Meralco said.

The project, it added, involved the commissioning of a new 83-Megavolt ampere (MVA) power transformer, one 115-kV GIS, one 34-kV GIS, four new distribution feeders, and other substation equipment.

“The new substation will serve the growing demand in the areas of Quezon City, Caloocan City North, and portions of San Jose del Monte in Bulacan, including the expected power requirement of the MRT-7 once operational,” said the utility firm.

Mderalco earlier commissioned three more GIS substations that operate over modern networking technologies to perform monitoring, metering, real-time protection, and control. These three are located in Escoda in Manila, Pamplona Uno in Las Piñas; and Commonwealth in Quezon City.

All four smart substations have added a total of 332 MVA capacity to accommodate the growing demand of its customers.

Signifying the Meralco’s commitment to providing safe and reliable electricity service, the utility firm said it successfully passed the surveillance audit by SOCOTEC Certification Philippines, Inc. for its ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System Certification which covers the planning, design, construction, operation and maintenance of distribution and sub-transmission facilities, and provision of electric metering services to customers.