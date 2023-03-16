MDPPA forecasts 10% growth in 2023 after recording sales increase following pandemic

Despite the global cost-of-living crisis and tightening of financial conditions in most regions, the local motorcycle industry was able to chart an upward trend as the Motorcycle Development Program Participants Association Inc. (MDPPA) ended the previous year of 2021 with a 19% sales growth (from the record low of 1,206,374 units in 2020 due to pandemic) to this year’s growth of 9%.

The four members of the Association, namely, Honda, Kawasaki, Suzuki, and Yamaha posted a total annual sale of 1.43 million and 1.54 million units in 2021 and 2022, respectively.

Automatic Transmission (AT) motorcycles or popularly known as scooters, recorded more than 900,000 units sold. Scooters are popular among riders due to ease of operation and are usually preferred by riders in the delivery service industry. The new AT units sold this year, tallies the 58% of total sales in 2022.

The Business Unit (BU) motorcycles posted a total of 334,671 units sold or 21% total sales. BU motorcycles are intended for commercial use and mostly converted into tricycle units to either ferry passengers or used as delivery services of small and medium scale establishments.

Considered as the most budget-friendly motorcycle available in the local market, Mopeds (MP) units sold totaled to 253,873 or 16% of last year’s sales. MP or Commuter Underbone remains a popular option to those looking for an affordable option.

The Street (ST) motorcycle models contributed 4% share at 57,941 units. STs are considered as a step-up from the entry-level commuter bikes and, to some extent, an entry point to the Big Bike (BB) segment. BBs are high-displacement motorcycles that cater to the leisure rider market. 12,662 BB units were sold last year along with more than 1000 units of recreational off-road vehicles.

MMDPA’s is an active member of of the Federation of Asian Motorcycle Industries or FAMI whose membership includes AISI (Indonesia), MASAAM (Malaysia), TAIA (Thailand) and VAMM (Vietnam). MDPPA sales growth over the last two (2) years which is an average of 15% is almost at par with its neighboring countries. AISI’s with the sales record of 3.6 million in 2020, 5 million units in 2021 and 5.2 million this year. The growth over the last 2 years was 30% on 2021 and growth of 4% increase this year, with an average growth of 17%. MASAAM sold 500,000 units in 2020, and 340,000 units in 2021 finally rebounded again in 2022 by selling 680,740 units. Thereby recording a decrease of 14% in 2021 but an increase of almost 50% this year (an average of 18%). VAMM sold 2.7 million units in 2020, and 2.5 million units in 2021 and increasing again in 2022 by selling 3 million units. Thereby recording a decrease of 10% in 2021 but an increase of 16 % this year. TAIA on the other hand had been consistent of averaging a sales 1.5 million units over the last three (3) years.

Mr. Norminio “Boying” Mojica, MDPPA President said in his recent interview that despite the recent economic challenges, the association’s member companies continue to synergize with different stakeholders to continuously advance the welfare not only of the riding community but the public in general. Over the last two (2) years, we at MDPPA had conducted Road Safety Seminars online and onsite to more than 1,300 students and had supported different motorcycle groups push the advocacy for a safer road. Further, we continue to dialogue with different government agencies to safeguard the welfare of the riders and promote public-private partnership, Mr. Mojica added. He also made mention of the successful search for the Best Delivery Riders of 2022 which main purpose is to honor the Delivery Riders who played a vital role during the pandemic.

For the year 2023, MDPPA is eyeing a growth of 10% or a total collective sale of 1.72 million units. Together with its member brands – Honda, Kawasaki, Suzuki and Yamaha – the MDPPA stands firm in its commitment to provide safe and affordable mode of transportation to Filipino riders.