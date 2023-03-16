Manila Chooks! out to hit 3×3 pay dirt in Stop 3 in Amsterdam

byBusinessMirror
March 16, 2023
1 minute read
Mac Tallo is a main man for Manila Chooks!
MANILA Chooks! goes for a bounce-back campaign in the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) 3X3 Pro League Netherlands 2023 Winter Edition Stop 3 at the Amsterdam Velodrome on Friday.

The quartet of Philippine No. 1 Mac Tallo, No. 3 Dennis Santos, CJ Payawal and Matt Salem are seeing action sans injured big man Brandon Ramirez (knee) against Toronto of Canada in their first match and the Netherlands’ Ijmuiden.

Manila Chooks! fell to Utrecht, 11-22, for the second straight time in the quarterfinals of Stop 2 last Tuesday in the same venue.

But head trainer Chico Lanete has not lost his faith on his charges.

“They only need to stay focused,” Lanete said. “They have to have the presence of mind and energy from start to finish.”

The top team in Stop 3 will take home $15,000 and a berth to the Manila Masters, while the second and third placers will bag $10,000 and $5,000, respectively.

The top squad in the final of the FIBA Level 8 tournament will earn $15,000 and a ticket to the Macau Masters.  The second and third placers will get $7,000 and $5,000, respectively.

Fans can watch the games live on Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas’ Facebook page.

Author
BusinessMirror

