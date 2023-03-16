STATE-run Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) said over 5,100 active government employees and pensioners, who were affected by the recent Mindoro oil spill, may now start applying for an emergency loan of up to P40,000.

In a statement, the GSIS said the application for the emergency loan is now open for the 5,170 members, composed of 4,043 active members and 1,127 old-age and disability pensioners, based in municipalities of Bansud, Bongabong, Bulalacao, Gloria, Mansalay, Naujan, Pinamalayan, Pola, and Roxas in Oriental Mindoro.

“The oil spill has affected more than half of Oriental Mindoro. With our P129 million emergency loan program, we hope to alleviate the plight of 5,170 GSIS members who are working or residing in the affected areas and pensioners who reside there,” GSIS President and General Manager Jose Arnulfo A. Veloso was quoted in a statement issued last Wednesday.

Under the emergency loan, GSIS members who do not have existing emergency loans may borrow up to P20,000 while those with an existing loan could borrow up to P40,000 to pay off their previous emergency loan balance and still receive a maximum net amount of P20,000.

The GSIS said the qualified members are those in active service and not on leave of absence without pay; have at least three months of paid premiums within the last six months prior to application; have no pending administrative or criminal case; have no due and demandable loan; and have a net take-home pay of not lower than P5,000 after all required monthly obligations have been deducted.

For old-age and disability pensioners, they should have a net monthly take-home pension after loan availment of at least 25 percent of their basic monthly pension.

The emergency loan is payable in three years or 36 equal monthly installments with an interest rate of 6 percent per annum.

“We are closely monitoring the situation for developments. Should the Oriental Mindoro oil spill further spread and affect other towns and provinces, we assure members and pensioners in said areas that GSIS is ready to open the emergency loan program once a state of calamity declaration has been done and required documents have been submitted to GSIS,” Veloso said.

The GSIS announced last week that it earmarked at least P315 million in emergency loans for its members and pensioners who were affected by the oil spill. The GSIS added that its emergency loan has sufficient budget for the year programmed at P6.2 billion.