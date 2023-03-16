Government assists farmers in producing quality cassava products

Cassava chips, anyone? Or would you prefer to have cassava kropek for snacks?

The Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) is stepping up efforts to encourage farmers to produce better quality cassava and come up with byproducts like cassava chips.

The move is aimed at boosting farmers’ income while contributing to the government’s food security and food self-sufficiency efforts.

In Bula, Camarines Sur, for instance, in partnership with the Department of Science and Technology Region V (DOST V) and the local government unit (LGU) of Bula, the DAR is working to help members of the Sto. Nino Multi-Purpose Cooperative (SNMPC) increase their cassava “kropek” production and ensure a stable market for this innovative agricultural by-product.

The upgrading of SNMPC’s production capacity, according to OIC-Provincial Agrarian Reform Program Officer II Ricardo C. Garcia, is part of the DAR V and DOST V convergence programs, which seek to increase and improve cassava kropek production to meet growing consumer demand and make the cooperative more competitive.

The project will be implemented over a three-year period, with one year dedicated to performance and two years for monitoring.

Garcia said the SNMPC, as the project’s beneficiary, will receive P335,110 in total. DOST V will provide P289,610, while LGU Bula will give P30,000 and another P9,000 from DAR Camarines Sur 1. The SNMPC has agreed to provide P6,500 for the project.

During the ceremonial check release on March 6, Municipal Councilor Nelly Largo commended the government agencies for choosing SNMPC as the project’s beneficiary. She also reminded everyone of the obligations tied to the release of the funds.

Moreover, Patrocinio G. Felizmenio, director of DOST Camarines Sur, expects the project to be “a stepping stone to a larger effort” and as sustainable as other DOST-supported projects.

Augusto S. Medina Jr., chief of the Agrarian Reform Beneficiaries Development and Sustainability Program, said DAR continues to collaborate with other line agencies to give viable businesses to agrarian reform beneficiaries.

SNMPC Chairperson Augusto G. Consorte assured that the funding will be utilized entirely to improve cassava kropek and other products, such as mushroom food seasoning.

“We will do this not only for our cooperative but for the entire community of Bula.”

The SNMPC was formed on August 6, 1993, and was registered with the Cooperative Development Authority (CDA) on March 5, 2010.

Training

In Romblon, 30 members of the Sikap-Kabuhayan Agrarian Reform Cooperative in San Fernando, Romblon attended the “Hands-on Training on Cassava Crackers Making” sponsored by DAR and the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) held in Brgy. Espana, San Fernando, Romblon.

Officials and personnel from the two agencies facilitated the training to commercialize and promote the cassava industry as a potential alternative food crop to support the ultimate goal of the government to achieve food sufficiency in the country.

Camilo Claro Pacquing, DAR-Romblon Provincial Agrarian Reform Program Officer, expressed the DAR’s commitment to support and develop the cooperative’s products.

“The participants were trained both through digital presentation and hands-on application of the cassava production process.”

The DTI representatives provided technical interventions for them to be aware of the cost and pricing strategies and also assisted in product labeling and packaging.

“Product diversification is an innovative leap to add in the cooperative’s existing ‘nito handicraft products’ with that goal to create another source of income and additional employment opportunity for the members of the cooperative.”

Earlier this month, the DAR turned over an upgraded processing center to add value to the cassava crops of a group of farmers in North Cotabato by producing quality cassava chips.

The processing facility was turned over to the Barangay Katipunan Farmers Association (BKFA) of Katipunan, M’lang.

Bernandina Lacao, BKFA President, affirmed the commitment and assistance of DAR in helping their association to be more productive and to produce quality products.

The upgraded facility amounting to P250,000 was provided under the DAR’s Village Level Farm-focused Enterprise Development (VLFED) Project.

Evangeline Bueno, Provincial Agrarian Reform Program Officer II, said the improvement of the processing center aims to conform with the processing standards and become compliant with the Food and Drugs Administration, with the end in view of acquiring a license to operate and certifications to penetrate bigger markets.

“Our assistance will continue to intensify by providing technical assistance to the agrarian reform beneficiaries and help them market their products to penetrate the institutional markets.”

Bueno also recognized the partnerships and collaboration of the DAR with the Department of Trade and Industry and other government agencies in developing and enhancing the ARBs and their organization’s products as potential enterprises.

Earlier in 2020, the DAR provided BKFA with cooking equipment such as grinder, stockpots, wok pan, and steamer, and additional cassava stalks as planting materials to intensify their production amidst the height of the pandemic.