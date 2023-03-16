Globe named ‘Best Corporate Governance Company’ in PHL telecom industry at 2022 International Finance Awards

Leading digital solutions platform Globe has been recognized by International Finance as the winner in the category “Best Corporate Governance Company – Telecom – Philippines 2022.” Globe was the only local organization and telco to receive an award.

International Finance is a premium business and finance magazine published by the UK’s International Finance Publications Limited. The Awards identify categories for corporate excellence through qualified research teams that seek out new industry sectors and categories to reward quality work.

The official announcement was published on the International Finance website on January 31. The recognition came just days after Globe received the 5 Golden Arrow Award from the country’s Institute of Corporate Directors for its outstanding performance in corporate governance.

“We are grateful for this recognition. The principles of corporate governance are well ingrained in our everyday life and the conduct of our business. We believe that corporate governance sustains shareholder value and keeps our customers and stakeholders happily associated with us through the trust and confidence in our business, our people, and our corporate culture,” said Ernest Cu, Globe President and CEO.

“Corporate governance has been a part of our business journey at Globe. The campaign for transparency, fairness, accountability, integrity and stakeholder engagement is most felt by our stakeholders when these are embedded in our corporate culture. We are truly elated that our stakeholders feel this difference and our efforts are recognized by other entities across the globe,” said Marisalve Ciocson-Co, Globe Chief Compliance Officer, SVP- Law and Compliance, and Assistant Corporate Secretary.

Globe adheres to its comprehensive Manual of Corporate Governance (MCG) and Code of Conduct (CoC), which are aligned with international standards and govern its business practices. These include strict policies against insider trading and corruption, regulations on dealing in securities, guidelines on conflict of interest, provisions for environmental sustainability and health and safety, as well as protocols on how to deal with suppliers and vendors, among others.

In addition to going beyond the minimum requirements of applicable laws and regulations, Globe proactively adopts policies and practices to sustain a culture of good corporate governance, which is embedded in its business conduct. As such, it has been acknowledged by both domestic and international award-giving bodies for its corporate governance standards and practices.

The company has made it to the FTSE4Good Index Series for the seventh consecutive year and received an “A” rating from MSCI ESG. Globe was also listed for Best Corporate Governance under the Telecom – Asia category for two consecutive awarding periods by the Ethical Boardroom Corporate Governance Awards, proving its dedication to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices that help shape society’s sustainable future.

Globe was also awarded among the Top 3 Philippine Publicly Listed Companies, ASEAN Top 20, and ASEAN Asset Class – Philippines at the 2021 ACGS ASEAN Awards ceremony.

Globe annually releases its Integrated Report in accordance with the ASEAN Corporate Governance Scorecard (ACGS), the Securities and Exchange Commission’s Integrated Annual Corporate Governance Report, and key Sustainability Reporting Frameworks.

To learn more about Globe’s corporate governance updates, activities, documents, reports, and policies, visit the company’s dedicated web page at https://www.globe.com.ph/about-us/corporate-governance.html.