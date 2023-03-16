Furbabies take the spotlight

byBusinessMirror
March 16, 2023
1 minute read
The Beach Studio and Celebrate With Me Studio are equipped with camera stands, ring lights, and lightboxes to create the perfect Instagram-worthy photos and entertaining TikTok video
A FAVORITE creative studio concept for social-media content is back at SM City Fairview. This time, the furbabies of families are the superstars at the Creator Studio for Pets at the mall’s Upper Ground Level, Central Walk.

Snap paws, enjoy a furry fun moment, or showcase your pet’s amazing personality in a fun, unique, interactive and creative space for furbabies and their families at the Creator Studio for Pets PAWtraction.

Social-media Influencer Furmomkhai and her furbabies Kisses, Coco and Karry

The PAWtraction features four different unique themed studios: the Beach Studio, Celebrate With Me Studio, sPAWtlight Studio, and Bath Time Studio.

With summer on the horizon, The Beach Studio brings summer to the city as pets bask in the sun in a giant chair. Don’t forget to dress them up in summer perfect OOTD fashion.

Get the party started and surround furbabies and buddies with gift boxes and party balloons in the Celebrate With Me Studio. Capture that memorable milestone and special pet love moment.

Each studio is equipped with fun props, a camera stand, a ring light, lightbox so users can capture the perfect moments of every family and individual’s beloved furbaby, creating perfect Instagram-worthy photos or entertaining TikTok videos. Access to the studios is free to all members of SM Super Pets Club (www.smsuperpetsclub.com).

