E-cigarette maker sets industry benchmarks for a quality product

MORE and more adult vapers and smokers will soon have their last puff of either of the two as they begin switching to e-cigarettes as a better alternative for their habit, according to experts at RELX International.

These specialists from the leading electronic cigarette company emphasized the significance of dependable vapor products and quality testing standards for the best interest of consumers.

Because of this, the firm is strengthening its capability to make sure that it is providing them with products that meet international quality and reliability standards.

“Quality is our key priority. Only products that meet our high-quality standards are delivered to retailers and customers,” said Di Yang, general manager at RELX International.

By doing so, the company maintains stringent testing and quality standards that follow government benchmarks in markets where it operates and guidelines for e-cigarette products.

With its unrelenting focus on quality while staying true to the brand’s “Super Smooth” promise, RELX has established five laboratories in China over a period of five years to produce the best products and create vaping experience that raise the bar for the quality, reliable and product experience for the industry.

To meet international standards, all its products undergo various rigorous procedures for quality control (QC).

So for each production and development stage, the process involves 58 inspection methods, 18 strict QC measures, and over 200 trials to guarantee consistency and reliability.

What makes your e-liquid

RELX is very keen about the high-value ingredients that comprise its e-liquids.

Other e-liquids available in the market, especially bogus ones and altered vaping tools, do not comply with regulated standards or ingredients’ list that do not match the contents on their packaging.

Other than quality, honesty and transparency are important to ascertain if a product is good or bad.

The firm has ensured the safety of consumers by using ingredients from the food industry, including vegetable glycerin and propylene glycol.

The former is commonly used in baking and e-liquids to get a thicker consistency, as the latter is usually utilized to make bread or keep the e-liquid stable in different environments.

Bioscience lab

IN order to give insights on the effects of e-cigarettes, RELX has also put up an exclusive e-cigarette bioscience laboratory in Shenzhen, China.

This facility conducts research on the evaluation and comprehensive impact of vapor products.

The lab also aims to provide global outlooks on the areas that need more long-term research, such as the actual harm reduction elements of e-cigarettes and other potential effects of vaping, especially to the user’s health.

“For us, it is crucially important to increase our knowledge on the effects and mechanics involved with e-cigarettes to become a more trustworthy and better solution for existing smokers to successfully quit,” said Yang.

“As the vaping industry is under a lot of scrutiny, we are committed to ensuring that our products are backed by technology. Our state-of-the-art production capabilities and bioscience laboratory will help us bring better and reliable alternatives,” he added