D’Navigators go for last semis seat vs Volley Hitters

ILOILO expects to dispatch lowly Vanguard not only to snap a two-game skid but also clinch the fourth and last semifinal berth as Cotabato tries to find out what Fil-Am hitter Steven Trotter has in his arsenal when it faces Air Force in the Spikers’ Turf Open Conference at the Paco Arena today (Friday).

The D’Navigators looked headed to a trouble-free run to the semifinals by sweeping their first six games but stumbled with back-to-back losses to the Imus AJAA Spikers and the powerhouse Cignal HD Spikers.

But they are fancied to hurdle the Volley Hitters, who however will surely go all-out to end their forgettable campaign on a high note.

Vanguard is at the cellar with a 1-8 slate.

Game time is at 3 p.m. with the D’Navigators—to be led by the heavy-hitting Jade Disquitado—all set to join the HD Spikers, the Cotabato Spikers and the AJAA Spikers in post-season play.

Meanwhile, Cotabato head coach Odjie Mamon said they will use their last two eliminations games to showcase Trotter’s worth.

“I’m working on the team’s ystem and the cohesion,” Mamon said. “We’re also calibrating on high-speed and height setting.”

The Cotabato Spikers, who are coming off a dominant 25-20, 25-14, 25-23 sweep of the Volley Hitters, tangle with the Airmen (2-7) at 5:30 p.m.