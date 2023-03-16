D.M. Wenceslao 2022 income flat

D.M. Wenceslao and Associates Inc. (DMW), a property developer and a construction firm, on Wednesday said its income last year was relatively flat at P2.1 billion compared to the previous year’s P2.07 billion, due to economic headwinds.

Core net income, which excludes CREATE-related tax gains and other one-off gains resulting from the termination of a joint venture agreement, grew at a faster pace of 13 percent, the company said.

The company’s rental revenues consisting of rentals from land, building, and other revenues, including common use service area (CUSA), and parking fees improved 9 percent to P2.2 billion, accounting for 52 percent of total revenues.

The growth in rental revenues was driven by increased take-up in the newly opened commercial buildings. Parking revenues increased significantly due to better mobility throughout the year, the company said.

“DMW’s business philosophy emphasizes the significance of remaining mindful of risks in the pursuit of growth opportunities. We kept our leverage ratios low with peso-denominated and fixed-rate debt that kept us insulated from forex [foreign exchange] fluctuations and the rise of interest rates,” Delfin Angelo C. Wenceslao, the company’s CEO, said.

“We also proactively locked-in favorable pricing for majority of construction materials at the outset of our projects, safeguarding our costs from the run-up in prices.”

Residential revenues rose over two-fold to P1.3 billion on the back of an increase in the number of units qualified for revenue recognition and faster construction progress. In September last year, DMW topped off the fourth and final tower of MidPark.

“Beyond current risks, the long-term growth prospects of Philippine real estate remain bright. The Philippine Development Plan 2023-2028 aims to bring the country on-track toward achieving upper middle-income status by 2025, with annual GDP growth targets of up to 8 percent until 2028,” Wenceslao said.

“DMW heeds to this challenge through our continued build-out of Aseana City based on social and environmental sustainability principles. We remained all systems go on our expansion plans all through 2022. We signed a 1.4 hectare land lease contract with St. Luke’s Medical Center; residential construction remained in full-swing, allowing us to top-off the final tower of MidPark; and the construction of our flagship commercial project, Parqal, remained in full throttle, reaching 89 percent completion rate as of December 2022.”