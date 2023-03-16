Appreciation for ADB

byBusinessMirror
March 16, 2023
Ambassador Dr. Imtiaz A. Kazi (left) delivered a letter of thanks from Pakistan’s prime minister Shehbaz Sharif to Asian Development Bank president Masatsugu Asakawa (right) for the multilateral financial institution’s support of the “Climate Resilient Pakistan International Conference” in Geneva in January 2023.

The envoy also thanked the ADB chief for its consistent support in post-flooding rehabilitation and the “vibrant country” program for Pakistan from 2021 to 2025.

Moving People

To promote safe, efficient and sustainable mobility solutions, the Embassy of Sweden and the European Chamber of Commerce-Visayas Chapters staged the “European Sustainable Transportation for the Visayas Market: Urban Transportation and Decarbonization” forum on March 1.

byBusinessMirror
March 16, 2023
‘TVET’ Tackled

Ambassador William Carlos paid a courtesy call to Technical Education and  Skills Development Authority director general Danilo Cruz on March 1 to personally discuss the possible partnership between Ireland and the Philippines on skills and technical education toward an industry-driven technical-vocational education and training or TVET.

byBusinessMirror
March 16, 2023