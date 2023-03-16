Appreciation for ADB

Ambassador Dr. Imtiaz A. Kazi (left) delivered a letter of thanks from Pakistan’s prime minister Shehbaz Sharif to Asian Development Bank president Masatsugu Asakawa (right) for the multilateral financial institution’s support of the “Climate Resilient Pakistan International Conference” in Geneva in January 2023.

The envoy also thanked the ADB chief for its consistent support in post-flooding rehabilitation and the “vibrant country” program for Pakistan from 2021 to 2025.

FB: PAKISTAN EMBASSY PHILIPPINES