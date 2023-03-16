After Cyclone Freddy left, flood risk lingers for southern Africa

byAssociated Press
March 16, 2023
1 minute read
A man passes houses that are submerged in floodwaters in Blantyre, Malawi on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. The unrelenting Cyclone Freddy has killed at least 225 people in Malawi and Mozambique since it struck the continent for a second time on Saturday night.
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0

BLANTYRE, Malawi—After four days of destructive wind and rain, local communities and relief workers are now confronting the aftermath of Cyclone Freddy which has killed more than 250 people and displaced tens of thousands of others across Malawi and Mozambique and may still cause further damage.

Cyclone Freddy dissipated over land late Wednesday, but weather monitoring centers warned that countries are still vulnerable to flooding and landslides.

At least 225 people have been killed in southern Malawi, including within the financial capital of Blantyre, officials said. Around 88,000 people are still displaced and parts of the region remain inaccessible. Malawi’s president, Lazarus Chakwera, has declared a 14-day national mourning period.

In Mozambique, authorities said at least 53 were killed since late Saturday, with 50,000 more still displaced.

Scientists say human-caused climate change has worsened cyclone activity, making them more intense and more frequent. The recently ended La Nina that impacts weather worldwide also increased cyclone activity in the region in recent years.

Cyclone Freddy has caused destruction in southern Africa since late February, when it pummeled Mozambique as well as the islands of Madagascar and Réunion.

Freddy first developed near Australia in early February and traveled across the entire southern Indian Ocean before it bounced around the Mozambique Channel. The U.N.’s weather agency has convened an expert panel to determine whether it has broken the record for the longest-ever cyclone in recorded history, which was set by 31-day Hurricane John in 1994. AP

Image credits: AP/Thoko Chikondi



AP/Thoko Chikondi
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Total
0
Shares
Author
Associated Press

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Article

After clashes, Pakistani police pause siege at ex-PM’s home

by
March 16, 2023
Next Article

UN nuclear watchdog: 2.5 tons of uranium missing in Libya

byJon Gambrell | The Associated Press
March 16, 2023

Related Posts

Read more
4 minute read

North Korea launches ICBM before South Korea-Japan summit

SEOUL, South Korea—North Korea test-launched an intercontinental ballistic missile Thursday just hours before the leaders of South Korea and Japan were to meet at a Tokyo summit expected to be overshadowed by North Korean nuclear threats.

by
March 16, 2023

After clashes, Pakistani police pause siege at ex-PM’s home

LAHORE, Pakistan—After clashing with supporters of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan outside his home for a second day Wednesday, police paused their efforts to arrest the ousted premier for failing to appear in court last week on graft charges.

by
March 16, 2023