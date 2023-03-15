Support communities, be part of MR. DIY’s The Good Bag Initiative

HOW FAR can ₱7.00 go these days?

Surprisingly a long way! Your seven pesos can be the start towards supporting a community, or making a significant difference in people’s lives.



Now in its fourth year, The Good Bag Campaign affirms MR.DIY’s commitment to serve and spread goodwill to the communities they operate in.

The initiative is under the company’s umbrella corporate social responsibility program, the Acts of Kindness Program (A-OK).

How does the Good Bag Campaign work?

For every purchase of a reusable eco bag worth ₱7.00 from any MR.DIY branch, MR.DIY will donate ₱1 to its partnered organizations: SOS Children’s Village, ABS-CBN Foundation, TV5 Alagang Kapatid Foundation, World Vision, and the GOM Football Center for Excellence.

The home and lifestyle improvement retailer brought its advocacies closer to customers nationwide by encouraging them to support the cause through the Good Bag.

“The Good Bag campaign is the main driver of our CSR program, the A-OK campaign. We are especially thankful to our partner NGOs for their support of this driver, and we are looking forward to the programs that we will be doing with them this year that align with our ideals of family welfare, youth and education, preservation and protection of the environment, and disaster preparedness” said Mark Charles Salecina, Sr. Marketing Manager for MR.DIY

“In 2021, MR.DIY planted 100 seedlings and donated cash to ABS CBN’s Bantay Kalikasan for the protection and conservation of the La Mesa Ecopark”

As the country’s favorite family and home improvement one-stop shop retailer, with over 340 stores nationwide, MR.DIY highlights environmental awareness, social good, and corporate governance through its programs. MR.DIY vowed to continue creating more initiatives and partnerships that will benefit both the private and the public sectors through the A-OK program.

The campaign will run from March 1, 2023 until December 30, 2023.

To know more about MR.DIY and its A-OK and The Good Bag campaigns, visit its official website or follow /mrdiyPH on Facebook, and @mrdiy.philippines on Instagram and Tiktok.