PhilHealth and DICT sign pact to further boost health insurance services through digitalization

byBMPlus
March 15, 2023
From left: DICT Undersecretary David L. Almirol, Jr., Secretary Ivan E. John Uy, PhilHealth President and CEO Emmanuel R. Ledesma Jr., and Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer Jovita V. Aragona.
State health insurer PhilHealth and Department of Information and Communication Technology (DICT) have recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding to collaborate and work on a synchronized and well-coordinated ICT system to promote and ensure integration, interoperability and interconnection of their systems and applications.   

The said agreement is expected to further boost health insurance services to the 111 million Filipinos in the country and abroad.

Under the partnership, the DICT will assess and evaluate PhilHealth’s current applications and systems and provide recommendations and strategy for the improvement of its ICT system. It will also identify, develop and enhance the state health insurer’s existing systems and applications to ensure effective and efficient delivery of government services.

 “We couldn’t be happier with this agreement with DICT. Maraming proseso at serbisyo ang PhilHealth na kailangan ng computerization at digitalization upang lalong maging mabilis at kasiya-siya sa lahat ng Filipino. Isa ito sa mga plano na inilahad namin kay President Bongbong Marcos Jr.. Hindi namin bibiguin ang Pangulo at ang lahat ng kababayan natin”, PhilHealth Chief Emmanuel R. Ledesma, Jr. said during simple rites in Pasay City. He also thanked the DICT team led by Sec. Ivan John Uy and Usec. David Almirol, Jr. for their support to the PhilHealth digital transformation plan.   

For his part, Sec. Uy declared the agreement “a milestone in terms of e-governance” as this will address the long standing challenge of digitalizing public health care. Uy also said that such partnership fortified a common aspiration of providing better service to the Filipino people by allowing them to access their PhilHealth benefits easily, seamlessly and pleasantly. 

