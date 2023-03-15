Legalizing ‘ukay-ukay’ is like trampling on our nation’s dignity

A wise man once said that the saddest thing in the world is not poverty—it’s loss of dignity. The word dignity comes from the Latin word “dignus”, which means worth or value. In our society, dignity is a person’s sense of self-respect and of feeling worthy of respect. While dignity resides within us, it is also communicated by the members of the community. This means our self-respect is supported by others who treat us with dignity.

Just how sacred and priceless is a nation’s dignity? Well, when trampled upon, people go to war to defend it.

This is why it pains me to read news reports saying some lawmakers and business groups are clamoring for the legalization of the importation and retail of ukay-ukay or used clothing.

It would do well for Filipinos to remember the intention and spirit of Republic Act 4653, or the law that bans the entry of used apparels into the country: To safeguard our people’s health and national dignity. This 1966-enacted law is aptly titled: “ AN ACT TO SAFEGUARD THE HEALTH OF THE PEOPLE AND MAINTAIN THE DIGNITY OF THE NATION BY DECLARING IT A NATIONAL POLICY TO PROHIBIT THE COMMERCIAL IMPORTATION OF TEXTILE ARTICLES COMMONLY KNOWN AS USED CLOTHING AND RAGS.”

Clearly, the framers of this law correctly cited health reasons and dignity to prohibit the importation of used or second hand clothes.

Yes, these great lawmakers knew how sacred our nation’s dignity is, and they had the vision to pass this law to protect us from people that many years hence would wantonly disregard the Filipino people’s collective dignity in exchange for scraps, literally and figuratively.

These used apparels are considered trash in other countries. When they enter our country, these are considered contrabands, except those allowed under the Tariff and Customs Code (RA 1937), including donations.

The ukay-ukay trade, however, continues to proliferate in the country. Used clothing and similar items are now flagrantly being sold in the streets, in warehouses, and even in malls and on online platforms.

Because of this, some sectors are saying that we need to legalize the entry and sale of used clothing and similar items so we can generate revenues from them while creating jobs and other economic activities.

This is so disheartening.

Now they are putting a price tag on our nation’s dignity. What price are we willing to pay for our national humiliation? Are we now putting a price on our people’s collective pride and dignity to make money from this illicit economic activity?

As an industry leader, I can categorically say that the ukay-ukay trade is a negative proposition that adversely affects the country’s economy.

The proliferation of these used apparels and similar items like used shoes have been killing our local manufacturers. They also contribute to the steady decline of investments in our garments and textile industry. These are the legitimate Philippine businesses and industries that we are killing by legalizing ukay-ukay. In the end, Filipino workers will lose their jobs.

I appeal to our lawmakers, please do not legalize ukay-ukay.

I also call on our government executives, from the Bureau of Customs to the regulators, law enforcers, and local government units, to please strictly implement RA 4653.

To all shady non-government organizations that are being used as conduits in the entry of these ukay-ukays via their privilege to receive donations, please have the conscience to stop what you are doing.

The law carries penalties of up to P200,000 fine and five years’ imprisonment for those illegally bringing in used clothing. The ukay-ukay trade should serve as a test to all government personnel who are mandated to implement the law. Looking the other way while these ukay-ukay merchandise are being brought in and flagrantly sold in the country is called dereliction of duty. Public servants must be reminded that they can get a lifetime ban from government service if found guilty.

I still believe that the law has the power to make people obey it. We just need to muster that deeper motivation to have it followed to the letter. It is every Filipino’s sense to duty to protect and defend the nation’s dignity.

Dr. Jesus Lim Arranza is the chairman of the Federation of Philippine Industries and Fight Illicit Trade; a broad-based, multisectoral movement intended to protect consumers, safeguard government revenues and shield legitimate industries from the ill effects of smuggling.