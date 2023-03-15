Lady Blazers beat Lady Chiefs in straight sets in NCAA volleyball

COLLEGE of Saint Benilde swept Arellano University in a rematch of last year’s Finals, 25-15, 25-21, 25-19, in the National Collegiate Athletic Association women’s volleyball tournament Wednesday at the San Andres Sports Complex.

Unbeaten in eight matches, the Lady Blazers, who are already assured of a twice-to-beat bonus in a Final Four format, remain on course for a second consecutive championship appearance.

Saint Benilde tries to complete a nine-match sweep of the eliminations against also-ran Jose Rizal University on Sunday.

Cloanne Mondoñedo was again the glue for the Lady Blazers with her 17 excellent sets and five points.

“We trust each other and have each other’s back,” said Mondoñedo, who leads the league in sets.

Jade Gentapa led the way for Saint Benilde with 21 points while Gayle Pascual chipped in 17 points on 15-of-29 spikes and collected 10 digs.

The Lady Chiefs—led by Moming Padillon’s eight-point, seven-dig outing—fell to fifth place with their third loss in seven matches.

Mapua, meanwhile, opened a one-and-a-half game lead over Arellano University in the race for the last semifinals berth with a 25-23, 25-19, 26-24 victory over already-eliminated San Beda.

Roxie dela Cruz led the Lady Cardinals with 15 points, including six service aces, six digs and five receptions, while Tere Manalo hammered 14 kills and Hannah de Guzman made two service aces for a nine-point outing.

With a 6-2 record, Mapua moved in a tie with idle Lyceum of the Philippines University at third place.