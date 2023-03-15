Lady Blazers beat Lady Chiefs in straight sets in NCAA volleyball

byBusinessMirror
March 15, 2023
1 minute read
The Lady Blazers’ Cloanne Sophia Mondonedo goes airborne for the spike as Michelle Gamit looks on.
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0

COLLEGE of Saint Benilde swept Arellano University in a rematch of last year’s Finals, 25-15, 25-21, 25-19, in the National Collegiate Athletic Association women’s volleyball tournament Wednesday at the San Andres Sports Complex.

Unbeaten in eight matches, the Lady Blazers, who are already assured of a twice-to-beat bonus in a Final Four format, remain on course for a second consecutive championship appearance.

Saint Benilde tries to complete a nine-match sweep of the eliminations against also-ran Jose Rizal University on Sunday.

Cloanne Mondoñedo was again the glue for the Lady Blazers with her 17 excellent sets and five points.

“We trust each other and have each other’s back,” said Mondoñedo, who leads the league in sets.

Jade Gentapa led the way for Saint Benilde with 21 points while Gayle Pascual chipped in 17 points on 15-of-29 spikes and collected 10 digs.

The Lady Chiefs—led by Moming Padillon’s eight-point, seven-dig outing—fell to fifth place with their third loss in seven matches. 

Mapua, meanwhile, opened a one-and-a-half game lead over Arellano University in the race for the last semifinals berth with a 25-23, 25-19, 26-24 victory over already-eliminated San Beda.

Roxie dela Cruz led the Lady Cardinals with 15 points, including six service aces, six digs and five receptions, while Tere Manalo hammered 14 kills and Hannah de Guzman made two service aces for a nine-point outing.

With a 6-2 record, Mapua moved in a tie with idle Lyceum of the Philippines University at third place.

0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Total
0
Shares
Author
BusinessMirror

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Article

High Speed Hitters target No. 3 vs Flying Titans in PVL All Filipino

byBusinessMirror
March 15, 2023

Related Posts

Read more
3 minute read

High Speed Hitters target No. 3 vs Flying Titans in PVL All Filipino

FACED with a daunting task of choosing which team to meet in the Final Four, PLDT coach Rald Ricafort has opted not to look beyond the task at hand—hurdling a block as tough as Choco Mucho at the close of the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) All Filipino Conference Thursday back at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

byBusinessMirror
March 15, 2023
Read more
1 minute read

Griffins survive the ordeal, Troopers to stay in semis hunt

VNS bucked lack of sleep and training due to fire that hit a portion of the team’s camp and battled back from a set down to foil an upset-seeking Army, 25-14, 20-25, 18-25, 25-11, 15-13, and stay alive in the Spikers’ Turf Open Conference semifinals race at the Paco Arena Wednesday.

byBusinessMirror
March 15, 2023
Read more
1 minute read

G Lanterns advance, Islanders force do-or-die in PSL hoops

ARCHIE CONCEPCION nailed the game-winning three-pointer as the No. 4 Pampanga G Lanterns nipped fifth-ranked Sta. Rosa Laguna, 72-71, on Tuesday night in the quarterfinals of the Manila Bankers Life-Pilipinas Super League Pro Division Second Conference Dumper Cup at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center in San Fernando, Pampanga.

byBusinessMirror
March 15, 2023