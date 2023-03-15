IFEX Philippines 2023 girds for ‘highest’ SME regional, provincial exhibitors ever

byAndrea E. San Juan
March 15, 2023
2 minute read
IFEX Philippines, the country’s major international food trade show which is set to hold its 16th edition in the World Trade Center Metro Manila in Pasay City from May 26 to 28, 2023 will help Philippine exporters expand their markets overseas, according to the Center for International Trade Expositions and Missions (CITEM).

The food trade event, which serves as the country’s “long-running” trade event and sourcing program for Philippine and global food and ingredients will be spearheaded by the CITEM, the Department of Trade and Industry’s (DTI) export promotions arm.

CITEM Executive Director Edward L. Ferreira said this year’s edition of IFEX Philippines will help Philippine exporters grow their network of buyers and expand their markets overseas.

Moreover, he said, “IFEX Philippines 2023 will highlight the idea of sharing, which is at the core of Filipino food culture.”

According to CITEM, IFEX Philippines is expected to gather more than 500 exhibitors who will “showcase a wide and diverse range of products” including beverages, fine food and specialties, fruits and vegetables, biscuits and confectioneries, snacks and crispy savory food products, meat and poultry, dairy products, cereals, grains and starch, seafood and marine products, organic and natural products, raw materials and food ingredients, and equipment and services.

Ferreira also noted that in its 16th year, the food trade event aims to position the Philippines as a “sourcing destination” that is not only capable of meeting global demands but also offers some of the “most distinct and innovative products on the market.”

The DTI’s export promotions arm claims this year’s IFEX Philippines has the “highest” regional food small and medium enterprises (SMEs) representation, with the DTI regional and provincial offices, as well as other local government units (LGUs), “doubling down on supporting top food exporters through subsidized participation.”

CITEM said IFEX Philippines is expected to provide opportunities for networking and discussions about the latest trends and developments in the food export industry.

“The three-day event will hold business matching activities, seminars and talks, cooking demonstrations, product presentations, and other special events in addition to the exhibition,” CITEM said.

Last year, the export promotions arm of DTI said IFEX Philippines attracted nearly 6,000 buyers and visitors from all over the world and generated $107.1 million in export sales.

Author
Andrea E. San Juan

