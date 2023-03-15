HONOR X8a: Most affordable 100MP ultra-clear camera, launched at P10,990 only

Global technology brand HONOR today announced the launch of the HONOR X8a in the Philippines. As the latest addition to HONOR’s X Series line-up, the HONOR X8a is a reliable all-rounder, featuring an eye-catching design, a large display offering superb visual quality, and robust photographic capabilities, all available at an affordable price point. The HONOR X8a will be available in the country at Php 10,990 with FREE HONOR Gift Earbuds worth Php 1,590 when you buy during pre-order from March 14 to 24, 2023.

“Our newest phone is perfect for the style conscious shoppers. The new HONOR X8a offers a very elegant edgeless display that is really nice to grip. To top it, its ultra-clear 100 MP camera captures DSLR-like photos which is great if you are into photography. All these and more for only Php 10,990,” said Stephen Cheng, HONOR Philippines Vice President.

Immersive Display Technology, Packed in a Stylish Device

A delight to carry around, the HONOR X8a is slim and lightweight, measuring just 7.48mm and 179g, making daily tasks a breeze while on the go. The device’s clean flat-edge design and smooth shimmering coating on the back panel gives the HONOR X8a a chic look while delivering a secure and comfortable grip, offering the perfect balance between form and function.

The HONOR X8a allows users to view and enjoy content on a large screen thanks to its 6.7-inch HONOR FullView Display with a superior screen-to-body ratio of 93.6%. Equipped with HONOR Display Color Calibration technology which tunes color temperature frame by frame, the HONOR X8a further elevates users’ viewing experience with true-to-life colors. Certified by TÜV Rheinland, the device is also packed with low blue light technology to reduce harmful blue light, ideal for those who spend long hours for visual entertainment use. Featuring a screen refresh rate of up to 90Hz, the HONOR X8a can display more frames per second for smoother visuals to meet users’ daily use.

Powerful Camera System Delivers Stunning Shots, Everytime

The HONOR X8a boasts a 100MP triple rear camera system, the highest megapixel count ever on the X Series. Comprising a 100MP Main Camera, a 5MP Wide & Depth Camera and a Macro Camera, the HONOR X8a can capture high-definition images in vivid clarity, even when shooting complex scenes. The HONOR X8a also features a 16MP Front Camera to ensure users can capture spectacular, high-definition selfies.

Paired with industry level artificial intelligence (AI) technology which optimizes images, the HONOR X8a enables users to take striking clear photos with greater ease in over 20 scenarios.

Advanced Hardware and Software Solutions for a Smooth User Experience

The HONOR X8a is equipped with a 4500mAh battery to support a full day of uninterrupted use. On a single charge, the HONOR X8a delivers up to 13 hours of music streaming, 13.5 hours of video playback, 11 hours of short clip browsing, or 16 hours of social media exploring, keeping users online and entertained at all times.

In addition, the device runs on the Android 12-based Magic UI 6.1, which offers a whole host of smart features including HONOR Share for speedy file transfers across devices, helping users to boost productivity.

Pricing and Availability

Designed for fashion-forward trendsetters, the HONOR X8a is available in three stunning colors: all-new Cyan Lake, dazzling Titanium Silver, and classic Midnight Black. From March 14 to 24, the HONOR X8a will be available for pre-order for only Php 10,990 with FREE HONOR Earbuds worth Php 1,590 via all HONOR kiosks and partner online stores – Lazada (http://bit.ly/40iFPjB), Shopee (http://bit.ly/3mNbds1), and Tiktok Shop (http://bit.ly/3ZYbqqy).

HONOR fans can also avail the HONOR X8a via Home Credit for as low as Php 1,332 per month and on a 0% interest installment payment.

For more information and announcements, you may visit HONOR’s website www.hihonor.com or social media platforms: Facebook (Facebook.com/HonorPhilippines), Instagram (Instagram.com/honorphilippines/) and TikTok: (Tiktok.com/@honorphilippines).