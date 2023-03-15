G Lanterns advance, Islanders force do-or-die in PSL hoops

byBusinessMirror
March 15, 2023
1 minute read
Big man Justine Baltazar has 18 points, 25 rebounds and four assists for the G Lanterns.
ARCHIE CONCEPCION nailed the game-winning three-pointer as the No. 4 Pampanga G Lanterns nipped fifth-ranked Sta. Rosa Laguna, 72-71, on Tuesday night in the quarterfinals of the Manila Bankers Life-Pilipinas Super League Pro Division Second Conference Dumper Cup at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center in San Fernando, Pampanga.

Jamer Jamito swatted a Keith Datu layup attempt in the ensuing play and the G Lanterns forced Dhon Reverente to miss on a last gasp shot to complete the thrilling triumph.

Prized big man Justine Baltazar wound up with 18 points, 25 rebounds and four assists for the G Lanterns, while Kurt Reyson made five three-pointers and finished with 18 points.

Concepcion also had 12 points, four rebounds and three assists for the G Lanterns, who forged a semifinals with top seed San Juan in the meet presented by Dumper party-list, Winzir, and Skin Care Depot, co-presented by SCD Cosmetics, and supported by NET 25, Adcon, Wcube Solutions Inc., MDC, Unisol, Don Benitos, and Finn Cotton, with former Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) and Gilas Pilipinas great Marc Pingris serving as commissioner.

Seventh seed Boracay clobbered defending champion and No. 2 Davao Occidental-Cocolife, 91-80, to send their quarterfinals showdown to a deciding match.

Former PBA star Mac Cardona showed the way for the Islanders with 27 points, eight rebounds and four assists.

Johnsherick Estrada (22), Damian Lasco (14) and Jaymar Gimpayan (13) also scored in double-digits for Boracay, which battled the Tigers anew on Wednesday night.

The winner will face Pampanga Royce Hotel in the semifinals.

Author
BusinessMirror

