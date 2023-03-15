Experience Blue Label at the Johnnie Walker Luxury Boutique, now open in Greenbelt 3

Whisky lovers are invited to experience and taste the depths of flavor of Johnnie Walker and other exquisite single malts and blends in its portfolio when the Johnnie Walker Luxury Boutique opens its doors in Greenbelt 3, Makati, this February.

The Johnnie Walker Luxury Boutique is an elegant pop-up that showcases a selection of exceptional whiskies led by the flagship Johnnie Walker Blue Label and its unrivaled depth of flavor. This new pop-up, located in one of the city’s most vibrant shopping and lifestyle centers, also offers an immersive whisky tasting experience and gifting and personalization services that shoppers can explore.

According to Fatima Espineda-Caeg, Marketing Manager, Whisky & Luxury of Diageo Philippines, “The opening of the Johnnie Walker Luxury Boutique in Greenbelt 3 allows us to continue delivering exceptional whisky experiences to more consumers while also making our award-winning Scotch whiskies more accessible.”

Discover the Flavors Behind Johnnie Walker Blue Label

When one thinks of rare and particularly prized whiskies, Johnnie Walker Blue Label often comes to mind. It is celebrated for its remarkable flavor, with complex layers of fruit and spice and a trademark smokiness crafted using hand-selected casks of some of the rarest and most exceptional whiskies from Scotland. An extraordinary whisky for extraordinary occasions, only one in every ten thousand casks that makes up the blend of Blue Label has the elusive quality, character and flavor to deliver the remarkable signature taste.

At the Johnnie Walker Luxury Boutique, customers have the opportunity to ignite their senses and taste the masterful blend of Johnnie Walker Blue Label during a whisky tasting session that they can book for themselves and their friends. This exclusive, 30-minute tasting with a whisky mentor is offered for only Php 2,500 on a first come, first served basis and is limited to a maximum of 3 participants per session.

Each participant will go on a multi-sensory journey and experience the flavors of Talisker, Mortlach and Cardhu – exceptional malts which can, together with other malt and grain whiskies, make up Johnnie Walker Blue Label’s masterful blend.

The Talisker is a smoky island single malt that whisky connoisseurs will surely enjoy. Its flavor begins gently before becoming peppery and spicy, with bitterness, salt, and a little smoke to form a good balance.

Meanwhile, The Mortlach brings deep, rich notes of fruits, sticky toffee, raisins, and honey along with a range of oak spices. All of these individual notes come together and complement each other perfectly, creating a balanced and delicious dram.

Finally, The Cardhu is a well-matured single malt from Speyside that combines its characteristic smooth character with greater complexity and richness. It’s pleasantly sweet with rich fruit and chocolate flavors and complex aromas of pears, plums, currants and a hint of pineapple.

From the casks of these exceptional whiskies along with some of the most remarkably rare handpicked single malt and grain whiskies comes Johnnie Walker Blue Label and its incomparably rich waves of powerful flavor, creating a sensory experience unlike any other for everyone to enjoy.

An added special touch to their shopping experience, customers who purchase any bottle of whisky at the Luxury Boutique will enjoy complimentary gifting services. They can choose to have their bottles engraved with a message or the name of a loved one as well as personalize a custom leather bag tag with initials in gold lettering. These gifts make for a gorgeous statement piece to any personal bar cart or whisky collection at home.

The Johnnie Walker Luxury Boutique is located at Greenbelt 3, across Starbucks Reserve. The Luxury Boutique is open from 11 AM – 10 PM daily until March 30, 2023.

