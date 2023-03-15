Editorial Cartoon March 16, 2023

Image credits: Jimbo Albano
Banana sector badly needs government support
Guatemala is the largest economy in Central America and is an upper-middle country based on its GDP per capita of $4,603 in 2020, according to the World Bank. The Washington-based multilateral lending institution characterized its economy as having “the least volatile growth among its structural and aspirational peers.” This was achieved years after it began its slow march towards political and economic recovery following a civil war that lasted 36 years.