BOC seizes smuggled cigarettes worth ₧1.4B

THE Customs bureau announced last Tuesday its personnel seized P1.4 billion worth of smuggled cigarettes in Sulu, an island a few hours by speedboat from the Malaysian state of Sabah.

The Bureau of Customs (BOC) said the raid stemmed from “derogatory” information received by members of its Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service (CIIS) regarding storage houses containing alleged smuggled cigarettes.

The BOC Intelligence Group acted on the tip with Customs Commissioner Bienvenido Y. Rubio issuing a Letter of Authority (LoA) to conduct an inspection on the reported storage houses.

The inspection was conducted last March 2 with Customs operatives discovering 18,533 master cases of assorted imported cigarettes including brands such as “Bravo,” “New Far,” “BPBM,” “Billionaire,” “Cannon,” “Souvenir,” “Astro,” “Wilcon,” “New D’ Premier,” “B&E Ice,” and “Fort,” according to the bureau.

The BOC said its personnel was backed up with the soldiers under the Western Mindanao Command-Armed Forces of the Philippines (Wesmincom-AFP), 11th Infantry Division, Philippine Army (11ID P.A.), Philippine Air Force-Special Operations Wing (PAF-SPOW), Joint Task Force (JTF)-Sulu, Philippine Navy-Naval Special Operations Unit (PN-NAVSOU), and the PN Naval Forces Mindanao.

“Remember that this happened in Sulu, in Indanan. Yet, despite how far Mindanao is from us, we made sure that distance won’t stop us from serving the LOA,” BOC Deputy Commissioner for Intelligence Group Jucvymax R. Uy was quoted in a statement as saying.

“Simply put, we will stop at nothing, and we will be present in every corner of the Philippines to make sure there won’t be space for these illegal activities,” Uy, who led the Army’s 6th Infantry Division before his retirement last year, added.

The BOC said the District Collector of the Port of Zamboanga will issue a warrant of Seizure and Detention (WSD) against the smuggled cigarettes for possible violations of pertinent rules and regulations.

“Our success in conducting our enforcement operations anywhere in the country is attributed to the streamlined procedures and coordination between all BOC offices, collection districts, and partner agencies,” Rubio said. “We will continue to modernize our information-sharing systems and enforcement assets to ensure that we are a step ahead against unscrupulous importers.”

Fake Nikes

MEANWHILE, representatives of Nike Inc. commended the BOC’s Intelligence Group on its success in seizing counterfeit footwear through the implementation of LOA against violators of Intellectual Property (IP) rights.

The BOC inspected last week several warehouses and storages in Manila and Malabon that have been found to be storing billions of counterfeit products, including fake Nike-brand shoes.

“The Bureau’ continuous actions in combating illicit goods at the border or the supply source, which greatly encourages foreign investments in our country,” Uy said.

The BOC has urged the public to avoid patronizing counterfeit products.

“These counterfeit products do not have the required documentation, and they endanger the safety of those who use them,” Rubio said.

“As the BOC remains vigilant against these IPR-infringing goods, we also encourage the public against purchasing or supporting these goods,” he added.