Baron Method: Transform your health through the healing power of food

So many Filipinos are stuck on lifetime medicines that are expensive, unnatural, and worst of all, filled with unwanted side-effects. Baron Method, the Philippines’ first nutritional coaching and food education Program, promotes a lifetime of strength, vitality, and energy through the healing power of food.

The Story – Prescription Drugs to Prescription Nutrition

“Not long ago, I developed an energy-zapping, lifelong health condition that forced me to substantially alter my activities to the point where I could no longer live with the freedom I once had. And of course, to ensure my daily survival, I had no choice but to forever be dependent on prescription drugs and treatments. Despite this, I believed deep down that I could somehow get better, simply because there was so much more that I had wanted to do with my life. Then, I read something that changed me forever: “Let Food be thy Medicine, and Medicine be thy Food.” As I began to learn about the healing power of food, I asked my doctors if eating right could help me get my old life back. They said it would, but only if I absolutely disciplined myself. With zero hesitation, I took the challenge, and my life would never again be the same – both personally and professionally. This new, lifelong journey towards perfect health gave me the ability to completely cure myself, to earn a degree in nutrition from Oxford College, and to embark on a mission to teach others to gain their own lives back through the healing power of food.” – Harvie De Baron

The Method – Transformational Healing Power of Food

At Baron Method, they believe in the transformational healing power of food. They believe that if people properly learn how to consume food, when to consume food, and what type of food to consume, their health will be nearly indestructible. At Baron Method, they will teach them how to procure proper ingredients by reading labels, how to choose the right poultry, meat, and vegetables, how to prepare their food through kitchen strategies and recipes, and most importantly, provide them with a customized plan that best suits their body’s long-term needs. At Baron Method, they believe that anything worthwhile takes commitment and discipline.

Harvie De Baron – The Nutrition Coach & Food Educator

Harvie’s Sports Nutrition knowledge came from a Diploma in Sports Nutrition from Oxford College with high distinction. The practice evolved and became a source for nutrition information not just for athletes but for anyone who wanted to improve their quality of life. Harvie also holds a Certificate III in Fitness from the Australian Fitness Network. Harvie lives by his principle “Transform your Health through the Healing Power of Food” He believes that, as a nutritionist, he must be credible in terms of his health, lifestyle, and eating habits. At present, Harvie specializes in working with individual clients, focusing on improving conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, adrenal issues, and high cholesterol.

Eizza De Baron – Mrs. Baron Method

Former Mutya ng Pilipinas Tourism International 2004 and current General Manager of Baron Method. A wife to Harvie and mother to 3 kids. Eizza strives to make healthy choices for her family. She is a pole fitness enthusiast who is a health and fitness lover. A Psoriasis and APAS Warrior, Chronic Migraine survivor, Eizza espouses staying happy and healthy.

Transformed Lives

Aliza Apostol-Goco, a dedicated mom to her 3 kids, and one of the trailblazers for wellness and motherhood in the field of content creation. Aliza positively influences mothers and fitness junkies like herself on how to be active, healthy, and ultimately, be confident with their respective bodies. Since the pandemic, Aliza has inspired more people. As for herself, she continues to stay active. Her acid reflux and spiraling weight concerns are now completely resolved, and the fact that Hypertension Stage 2 isn’t an issue anymore, Aliza is now living her best life with the help of Baron Method.

Vida Lim, a successful jewelry designer and a fashion icon. She is a dedicated mother of 3. Vida enrolled in Baron Method to help her with stage 4 Colon Cancer. With the help of Baron Method, her cancer treatment side- effects were close to none and Vida was able to recover faster after cancer-related surgeries. She is currently in remission and continues to live her healthiest self while pursuing her passion for designing jewelry.

The Baron Method is for anyone who would like to get nutritional coaching for sustainability, long-term health improvements and to improve their quality of life. The Baron Method will customize a program that will revolve around one’s lifestyle. They will tweak it in a way that will allow the client to do their day-to-day activities while being able to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

