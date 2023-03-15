Banyan Tree Residences: The pinnacle of fine living rising soon

The Banyan Tree Group, one of the world’s leading independent, multi-branded hospitality networks, unveils its first ultra-luxurious masterpiece in the Philippines. The Banyan Tree Residences Manila Bay will soon rise to become part of the group’s diversified portfolio of hotels, resorts, spas, galleries, golf courses, and residences.

Offered only for the discriminating few, the premiere location provides unparalleled views of Manila Bay’s majestic sunset – a front-row seat to one of the world’s most stunning vistas.

Developing a Masterpiece

It is with the tireless efforts of a remarkable partner that Banyan Tree Residences Manila Bay becomes reality. TransAsia Construction Development Corporation is the brand’s esteemed developer who shares the same values and vision as Banyan Tree.

Recognized as a renowned property developer in the country, TransAsia is known for its expertise in providing top-notch quality projects that cater to the evolving needs of the Filipino market. Their unwavering commitment to quality and innovation made them the ideal partner for Banyan Tree.

The brand’s commitment to sustainable development, coupled with TransAsia’s expertise in construction ensures that this property will provide exceptional service and experiences that go beyond expectations. Together, they will create a sparkling addition to the country’s tourism and real estate industry — an iconic masterpiece that is set to be the new standard of luxury living in the country.

Introducing World-Class Fine Living

Set to be the metro’s most impressive address, Banyan Tree Residences Manila Bay will satisfy even the most discerning of tastes. It brings together exceptional global experiences and the warmth of a Filipino home to provide a truly distinguished lifestyle. Here, residents can enjoy the finer things in life in a home that exudes distinction, comfort, and class.

Every unit at Banyan Tree Residences Manila Bay will be crafted to inspire utmost well-being and elegance. The commitment to excellence is conveyed even in the smallest details, with a meticulous curation of only the finest materials and fittings from the world’s most desirable brands. Every unit, for example, will be equipped with Gaggenau appliances, the world’s preeminent brand of high-performance restaurant-grade cooking technology for the modern home.

Trademark Nature Aspects of a Banyan Tree Property

Like all the Banyan Tree branded residences that integrate the culture of its host country in the overall design, Banyan Tree Residences Manila Bay will make use of traditional patterns and weaves embedded in Philippine culture as the primary inspiration to create a natural landscape of a lush oasis in the city.

Be at the Center of it All

Nestled at the heart of a bustling metropolis, the property will be surrounded by a new wave of shopping, dining, entertainment, and lifestyle options. The development’s prime address also means that airports, premiere universities, leisure and entertainment hubs, and the country’s other central business districts are reachable in minutes.

Live, Play, Dine, Shop Under One Roof

Integrated within this grand development is a luxury hotel, numerous designer boutiques, retail shops, exquisite restaurants, and bespoke cocktail bars. Among these is the famed Vertigo Bar. Perched upon the property’s rooftop, guests can enjoy top shelf drinks and toast to the breathtaking views of the Manila Bay sunset.

Once complete, the inimitable property will feature two sections connected by retail levels and elegant ballrooms. The main cluster will consist of the first residential tower and hotel while the second will include the other two residential towers.

Bespoke Experiences Tailored for the Esteemed

A therapeutic session for the ultimate indulgence at the world-renowned Banyan Tree Spa will be readily available for its residents. Families can create lasting memories through the numerous children and family-oriented facilities including the Barbecue Pits and Lounge.

Exclusive Ownership Perks

Banyan Tree Residences Manila Bay ownership transcends just property possession. Every resident will become a member of the Banyan Tree Sanctuary Club, an exclusive gateway to an unparalleled world of luxury destinations and experiences. This includes access to more than 60 refined resorts and hotels, over 60 therapeutic spas, more than 70 exceptional retail galleries, and several lush golf courses around the world.

For the ultimate peace of mind of unit owners, a team of multilingual and well-trained concierge staff is always available to assist with inquiries, accommodation reservations, and requests.

Be one of the distinguished few to own a part of this magnificent masterpiece. To learn more about Banyan Tree Residences Manila Bay, download the e-brochure at https://banyantreeresidencesmanilabay.com or you may call +63 917 714 6790.