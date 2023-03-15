6 tips to appreciate the little things in life

WHENEVER we have our attention only on the bigger picture in life, we tend to overlook its simple joys. Instead of living each day full of energy, we find ourselves feeling stuck and yearning for more.

Personal finance expert Sam Hawrylack, the co-owner of financial independence and early retirement platform How To Fire and brand marketing agency SJ Digital Solutions, highlighted the importance of appreciating the little aspects.

“When you’re focused on what’s going on right in front of you, life doesn’t feel as stressful or mundane,” she explained. “Instead, you realize how much you have to be grateful for. You’ll enjoy every step it takes to reach your goals, financial or otherwise.”

In Clever Girl Finance, one of the largest personal finance and media educational platforms in the US that provides women with financial guidance, Hawrylack likewise advised her readers to consider living on less to concentrate on what is meaningful.

“The things that make up everyday happiness will lead to much more personal and financial peace when you accept it,” she added.

“Learning to be thankful for what you have can keep you from filling the need for more with things you don’t really need or want.”

Echoing Hawrylack, the Benilde Well-Being Center (BWC) of the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde shared several tips on how to recognize the things that nurtures and sustains our being.

1. Spend time with loved ones. Life is short. Moments cannot replace things. Savor the memories you create with loved ones. Be there for each other’s core memories.

2. Go through old memories. Revisit photographs, videos and keepsakes. Treat yourself to a trip down memory lane. Allow yourself to immerse in the joys of these moments. Enjoy the good times.

3. Celebrate your financial wins. Every win is a win. This comes in different ways: being frugal, saving enough money for a short-term goal, or stocking up on your emergency fund. Set small milestones and celebrate them.

4. Keep a gratitude journal each day. Take a few minutes to sit down and think about the good that happened. Make it a part of your wake-up or bedtime routine. It may be non-monetary events you are grateful for, which made your day a little more special.

5. Create a visual board. Document everything good. Pin photos of your family, friends, pets or anything that produces a smile. Place the photos somewhere that you see them often. Let these be a reminder of all the riches you have in your life.

6. Slow down and be present. Stop rushing through life. Focus on what’s in front of you—no matter how small. Relish in the moment. Stop thinking about what you do or don’t have.