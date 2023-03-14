VNS takes on Philippine Army in Spikers’ Turf

byBusinessMirror
March 14, 2023
1 minute read
The VNS squad are in the thick of the fight.
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0

VNS tris to strengthen its semis chances as it takes on Philippine Army while PGJC-Navy and National University-Archipelago Builders collide in a duel of ousted teams in the Spikers’ Turf Open Conference at the Paco Arena Wednesday.

The Griffins (5-3) and the Iloilo Spikers (6-2) are the only remaining squads still in the semis hunt with the former eyeing to bolster its bid against the also-rank Troopers (3-6) at 3 p.m.

VNS is coming off a clutch 25-17, 25-17, 29-27 victory over Sta. Rosa last Sunday with middle blocker Russel Frondo leading their charge with 13 points, including six huge blocks.

“We’re happy with the win and we always remind the boys to take it one game at a time,” Griffins assistant coach John De Guzman said.

The Sealions (3-5) and the Volley Builders (1-7) tange at 5:30 p.m.

Games are telecast live on One Sports, One Sports+, Cignal Play, SMART Live Stream and spikersturf.ph.

0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Total
0
Shares
Author
BusinessMirror

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Article

House endorses rightsizing bill for Senate approval

byJovee Marie de la Cruz
March 14, 2023
Next Article

Adamson University’s Tubu named UAAP Player of the Week

byBusinessMirror
March 14, 2023

Related Posts

Read more
2 minute read

PSC, SBP, government agencies start work on FIBA 2023 World Cup

KEY officials of the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas and relevant government agencies got the ball rolling for the country’s hosting of the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) 2023 World Cup during an inter-agency coordination meeting on Tuesday at the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC) in Pasay City.

byBusinessMirror
March 14, 2023