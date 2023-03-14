To Serve and Protect: SM Supermalls and PNP sign Memorandum of Agreement

byBMPlus
March 14, 2023
SM Supermalls and the Philippine National Police sign a Memorandum of Agreement towards the expansion of the operation of the National Police Clearance, the Licensing of Firearms, and the Security Profession License accessible to mallgoers nationwide through the PNP CSG Stakeholder’s Assistance Center in SM Malls. SM is now ready to serve you at SM City Cabanatuan, SM Seaside City Cebu, SM City Cebu, SM City Consolacion, SM North EDSA, SM City Manila, SM City Bacoor, and SM City Bacolod. 

In the photo from Left to Right: Engr. Bien C. Mateo (SVP-Operations, SM Supermalls), Mr. Steven T. Tan (President, SM Supermalls), PGEN Rodolfo S. Azurin Jr. (Chief, Philippine National Police), PMGEN Eliseo DC Cruz (Director, Investigation and Detective Management), and PMGEN Eden T. Ugale (Director, Civil Security Group)

Author
BMPlus
Being business-savvy should be fun, attainable and A+. BMPlus is BusinessMirror's digital arm with practical tips & success stories for aspiring and thriving millennial entrepreneurs.

