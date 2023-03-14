Still sublime in their 70s

byRicky Gallardo
March 14, 2023
3 minute read
From left: Tessie Tomas and Dexter Doria
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0

VETERAN actors Dexter Doria and Tessie Tomas are still at the top of their game, attracting more fans and followers with each new role that they take on, in every new show and project that they commit themselves to. Doria is Susan Burgos, the well-loved and widely-followed character in Abot Kamay ang Pangarap, the highest-rating afternoon series of GMA for many months now. She gives many layers to her role as the doting grandmother to Jillian Ward, and as the assertive mother to Carmina Villaroel, and Doria shifts from tough to tenacious to tender with so much each and natural grace.

“I am having a grand time on the set of our series. I am grateful that I continue to get wonderful roles that challenge me. I admire the pool of creative GMA talents who continue to come up with well-developed characters and well-written scripts. You know what, I always get excited to go to the set, and I notice that I feel stronger physically and mentally, perhaps because I am productive and because I am happy with this role that was entrusted to me,” she told us during a recent dinner get-together.

Doria has been on a roll after the pandemic, even winning accolades for her outstanding work on film.  She scored big wins from many award-giving organizations including her first Gawad Urian trophy last year.

“Acting energizes me. Taking on good roles sharpens my mind and skills, and makes me crave for more. I believe that age should not be a deterrent to what an actor can do, because real life presents us with so many interesting characters for my age group.”

LIKE EXQUISITE WINE

IN Dreamscape’s Dirty Linen, Tessie Tomas fearlessly stepped into the shoes of Doña Cielo Fiero, the matriarch of a dysfunctional family that has amassed so much wealth and hidden truths over the years. The 72-year-old Tomas has been getting rave reviews for her authentic portrayal that encompasses all the qualities that have drawn the audience to her—passion, fierceness, vulnerability and extraordinary depth.

“I treat the character of Doña Cielo as a work in progress. She is such an interesting woman who is not afraid to show her dark and bright sides, and I love that as an actor. I needed to come into the series with a completely new persona, looks and all, to achieve how I see my character and how she will evolve throughout the series,“ Tomas shared.

Angel Aquino, who plays Tomas’s daughter in the series, compared her to good wine. “Tita Tessie’s intensity and commitment as an actress is getting to be rare nowadays. She studies her role and comes prepared. She is also collaborative. She is like exquisite wine that becomes better and pricier when it reaches a certain age. Tita Tessie is such an inspiration.”

Tomas is often labeled in the industry as an icon. Her live performances as a stand-up comedienne are almost always sold-out. She acts, she sings, she hosts, she writes—Tomas does a lot of things, and puts her heart and soul to every undertaking.      

Not too long ago, Tomas decided to move to the Isle of Man with her British husband Roger, but she made a promise to herself to fly back to the Philippines once or twice a year to quench her thirst as an artist.

With each new role, thespians like Dexter Doria and Tessie Tomas continue to push the boundaries of what’s possible. The many characters they give life to on the big and small screens remind us of their enduring power as esteemed, first-rate actors that defy time and age, even science and technology.

0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Total
0
Shares
Author
Ricky Gallardo
With more than 20 years as a lifestyle and entertainment journalist, Ricky Gallardo is also a businessman. Equipped with decades of advertising experience, his interests include arts, cinema, fitness and communications.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Article

Region-based tack pitched<br>for high underemployment

bySamuel P. Medenilla
March 13, 2023
Next Article

‘Everything’ wins best picture, is everywhere at Oscars

byJake Coyle / The Associated Press
March 14, 2023

Related Posts

KPMG Perspectives
Read more
3 minute read

Champions of change: How governments can lead healthcare transformation

WHILE virtually all countries have at times struggled with their response to Covid-19, the global pandemic and the public’s belief that their government should keep them safe has also provided governments with opportunities to show they can be agile, innovative and outcome-focused. Profound decisions—curfews, lockdowns, the imposition of public health practices such as wearing masks, and eventually the rollout of vaccine programs—have been made in response to real-time data.

byKPMG Perspectives
March 13, 2023