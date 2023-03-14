School that refused to play team with trans player barred

byThe Associated Press
March 14, 2023
1 minute read
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0

MONTPELIER, Vermont—A Vermont religious school that withdrew its girls’ basketball team from a playoff game because a transgender student was playing on the opposing team won’t be able to participate in future tournaments, the Vermont Principals’ Association announced Monday.

Mid Vermont Christian School, in White River Junction, Vermont, forfeited the February 21 game, saying that it believed that the transgender player “jeopardizes the fairness of the game and the safety of our players.”

The executive council of the principals’ association, which is the governing body for Vermont school sports and activities for member schools, ruled that the school had violated policies and is ineligible to participate in future tournaments that it sanctions. The move applies to all sports.

“The VPA again reiterates its ongoing support of transgender student-athletes as not only a part of building an inclusive community for each student to grow and thrive, but also as a clear expectation by Vermont state law(s) in the Agency of Education Best Practices, and in VPA Policy regarding transgender student athletes,” the association said in a statement.

It sent a letter to the school saying that Mid Vermont did not meet the association’s policies on race, gender and disability awareness.

The school did not respond to an email requesting comment.

0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Total
0
Shares
Author
The Associated Press

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Article

Dutch sports broadcaster editors quit over bullying report

byThe Associated Press
March 14, 2023

Related Posts

Read more
2 minute read

Yulo to Worlds: Here I Come

CARLOS “CALOY” YULO has qualified himself for the world championships in Belgium later this year following his three gold medals from the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) World Cup Apparatus Series—two he won in Baku over the weekend and one in Doha a week ago.

byJosef Ramos
March 13, 2023
Read more
2 minute read

Young guns out to stir up battle in PGT Bacolod

A CREW of young turks—including locals who could well represent the future of Philippine pro golf—sets out for an early impact in their first foray in the big league as they vie in the International Container Terminal Services Inc. (ICTSI) Negros Occidental Classic presented by MORE Power beginning Wednesday at the Marapara Golf and Country Club in Bacolod City.

byBusinessMirror
March 13, 2023